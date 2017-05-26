Police storm Tokyo condo, free woman being held hostage by 21-year-old man

Tokyo police Thursday night stormed a condominium where a 21-year-old man had been holding a 55-year-old woman hostage in the Asakusa district of Taito Ward, after the man wounded his captive with a knife and tried to commit suicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department received an emergency call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday (8:45 a.m. GMT) reporting that a woman came out of the condominium seeking help, followed by a man with a cooking knife in his hand.

After the woman was taken hostage, members of the MPD’s Special Investigation Team stormed the condominium around 9 p.m. and ended the standoff.

The woman was cut in the chest and back, but is conscious, according to sources in the police.

The hostage taker, Shingo Tsutsumi, from the city of Aira, Kagoshima Prefecture, is reportedly unconscious, after apparently stabbing himself in the chest.

The SIT members entered the condominium from the entrance and the balcony, and found Tsutsumi and the woman lying on the floor of the living room. Minutes before storming into the condominium, they heard a woman’s voice saying, “Help!”

The condominium is about 1 km northeast of Asakusa Station of the Tobu Railway Co. Tsutsumi had been in a dating relationship with the woman’s daughter, who is in her 20s, until around April.

While holing up at the condominium, Tsutsumi called the police using the woman’s mobile phone and demanded that her daughter come to the site.

After visiting on Wednesday a condominium in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward where the former girlfriend lives alone, Tsutsumi was warned to stay away from her by the Nogata Police Station in the ward, according to the police sources.

Tsutsumi was at the condominium in Nakano when the mother of the former girlfriend went there on Thursday. Tsutsumi then went to the Asakusa condominium with the mother, according to the sources.