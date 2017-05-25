LDP proposes expanding range of free education by amending Article 26

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday that free education could be an issue deserving of consideration for a constitutional revision, in addition to the conservative party’s quest to rewrite war-renouncing Article 9.

The LDP made the proposal at a meeting of the House of Representatives’ Constitution Commission, but Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition ally, was cautious about the idea amid concerns about funding.

The Democratic Party, the main opposition force, said it opposed the plan because the issue can be dealt with merely by drafting new laws.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in his constitutional amendment proposal on May 3 that “adding a reference” to the Self-Defense Forces in Article 9 is worth debating, while touching on free education as another area that should be subject to discussion.

At the Lower House panel meeting, LDP member Hajime Funada said the Constitution stipulates the right to education in Article 26, but claimed there are cases in which it is not fully guaranteed due to economic constraints.

He proposed revising the article with the aim of guaranteeing the right to receive education “regardless of economic reasons.”

For Japanese, six years of elementary school and three years of junior high school are compulsory, and Article 26 says “compulsory education shall be free.”

Abe, in his remarks on May 3, said higher education must also be “truly open to all people.”

Funada said at the Lower House panel meeting that LDP members are discussing which levels of education — either preschool or high school — need to be cost-free.

Abe and the LDP are apparently turning to the education issue, which is a topic of interest to Nippon Ishin no Kai, to lure the smaller opposition party over to its side in chasing what would be Japan’s first revision ever to the postwar Constitution.

The reform-minded opposition party, based in Osaka, has been claiming that there’s a need to make education free, at every stage, through a constitutional amendment.

“If the matter is written in the Constitution, it will not be affected by policy changes of the government at the time,” Nippon Ishin member Yasushi Adachi said.

Democratic Party member Shiori Yamao, however, said, “It is appropriate to delve into the issue by discussing how to fund the measures through laws.” The DP was backed by the tiny Social Democratic Party, which took a similar position.

Komeito’s Tetsuo Saito, meanwhile, called for cautious discussions on the issue.

The LDP, Komeito, Nippon Ishin and other pro-amendment forces currently command two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Diet, which means they can initiate the amendment process.

The proposal must then be approved by a simple majority of voters in a national referendum.