Stocks add gains on U.S. rally

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, supported by an overnight rise on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 70.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish at 19,813.13. On Wednesday, the key market gauge gained 129.70 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, closed up 3.31 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,578.42, after gaining 9.89 points the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling following an advance in U.S. equities on Wednesday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this month signaled a slower pace of interest rate hikes, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s topside was somewhat capped by a halt to the yen’s weakening against the dollar, they said.

Gains in “heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average, including SoftBank Group, helped the index advance,” said Akira Tanoue, senior investment strategist at Nomura Securities.

Still, trading was without direction as stocks were caught in a tug-of-war between buying induced by brisk U.S. equities and selling triggered by a halt of the yen’s depreciation, Tanoue said.

He said market players retreated to the sidelines ahead of a two-day summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries set to start in Taormina, Sicily, in Italy on Friday.

Active buying was held in check prior to the release of U.S. government jobs data on June 2, Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities, said.

Despite the rises in the Nikkei and Topix, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,039 to 817 in the TSE’s first section, while 160 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.68 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.73 billion shares.

SoftBank went up 3.78 percent on news that the telecommunications and internet company has acquired a stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

M-up, a mobile content provider, climbed 23.39 percent with a daily limit gain after a subsidiary said Wednesday that the number of preregistrations for a new smartphone app featuring Japanese girl pop group Nogizaka46 has topped 100,000.

Also on the plus side were Nippon Gas, semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron and game maker Konami.

By contrast, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine as well as brokerage firm Nomura met with selling reflecting lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

Other major losers included game maker Nintendo and oil company Idemitsu.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 60 points to 19,800.