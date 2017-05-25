Abe departs for G-7 summit in Italy, trip to Malta

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left for Italy on Thursday to participate in the summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders before heading to Malta.

Abe has said he wants to make North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs a key talking point at the two-day G-7 gathering starting Friday, aiming for the leaders to send out a strong message on the issue.

“We want to share the view that it is a serious threat to the world and we will be united to address the issue,” Abe told reporters at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Touching on the latest deadly terrorist attack in Britain, he said, “Terrorism can’t trample on the strong bond of the G-7. We will show our resolve to fight against terrorist attacks.”

North Korea on Sunday launched a ballistic missile, which fell into the Sea of Japan, for the second time in as many weeks.

The response to North Korea is likely to dominate Abe’s scheduled meeting with Trump, who will be attending his first G-7, on Friday morning before the start of the multilateral sessions.

Abe may also meet with the other leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Taormina on the island of Sicily.

He is expected to hold face-to-face talks for the first time with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was sworn in earlier this month.

On the economic front, Abe will seek discussions with leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and the European Union about promoting free trade as an engine of growth and employment, according to Japanese officials.

The leaders are also tipped to cover counterterrorism, climate change, refugee issues and maritime security. The latter is an important issue for Abe, who has raised concerns over China’s expansionary activities in the East and South China seas.

After the G-7, Abe is scheduled to visit Malta on Saturday, where he will hold talks with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and visit the graves of Japanese sailors who died in World War I.