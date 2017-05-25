Docomo to offer monthly discount for customers who by some new smartphones

NTT Docomo will offer a new smartphone fee plan from June 1 that will give monthly discounts of ¥1,500 to some subscribers.

Eligible for the deal are customers who sign up for two smartphone models to be released in June by Fujitsu and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

For monthly payments of ¥4,000, subscribers can use up to 2 gigabytes of data per month and make up to five minutes of phone calls for free.

Docomo aims to counter budget smartphone services offered by rivals KDDI and SoftBank Group.

The eligible models, priced between ¥20,000 and ¥40,000, have fewer functions than luxury models that cost around ¥100,000.

Docomo will not reduce the prices of the budget smartphones, while offering discounts on other models under a two-year contract.

But the new phones “can be used at low cost in the third and fourth year,” Docomo President Kazuhiro Yoshizawa said at a launch event.

The new rate plan reflected complaints from loyal long-term subscribers who pay higher fees than users who switch carriers after a discount under the two-year contract is up.

The company is considering expanding the range of smartphone models eligible for the new plan.

Docomo lost many subscribers after SoftBank and KDDI started low-cost services to compete with Internet Initiative Japan and other companies.