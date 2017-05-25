Hitachi develops new breast cancer detection technology

Electronics giant Hitachi has developed a new technology that detects breast cancer by beaming ultrasonic waves at breasts from 360 degrees.

The new technology can identify breast cancer in young women with high accuracy compared with one-way ultrasonography or mammography, company officials said.

Hitachi aims to establish and commercialize the technology around 2020, the officials said.

With the new method, patients position themselves face down on a specially designed bed which has cups filled with water for the breasts.

While women in their late 40s account for the largest share of breast cancer patients in Japan, early detection for young women is a major challenge.

Mammography, which uses X-rays, had less diagnostic accuracy for younger people due to the high density of their breast tissue, and the method is painful as well. The accuracy of one-way ultrasonography screening depends on the proficiency of the examiner.