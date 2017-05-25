Sendai-based upstart taking on big Osaka appliance makers

Iris Ohyama, based in Sendai, is taking on Osaka Prefecture’s more established home appliance makers, including Panasonic and Sharp, in the battle for consumers’ hearts and wallets.

Iris joined the home appliance market in 2009 and its strategy of manufacturing cheaper alternatives to big-name rivals by stripping out superfluous features has proved a hit with consumers.

The company expects its appliance sales this year to grow roughly 50 percent from the previous year to ¥73 billion ($644 million).

That compares with slight sales growth for goods such as refrigerators and washing machines in 2016, according to research firm GfK Japan.

Iris, whose main business is producing furniture and housekeeping goods, began selling vacuum cleaners in 2009. The company’s lineup now includes rice cookers and ovens, with air conditioning units added in April. There are also plans to sell larger appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators.

While headquartered in Sendai, Iris designs all of its appliances at its research and development facility in central Osaka.

Many of the roughly 70 engineers left jobs at major Osaka-based appliance makers, which suffered deep financial woes through the early 2010s.

“(Having an R&D base in Osaka) has given us an edge in hiring engineers in the area,” said public relations representative Hiroaki Nakajima.

Masahiro Inukai, 53, cut his teeth at now-defunct Sanyo Electric before coming to Iris to design cooking appliances. Although a smaller team means he must fill multiple roles such as procuring parts and scheduling shipping dates, he said there is an upside.

“There’s a corporate culture here of keeping a close eye on the latest trends and quickly creating products. That’s our strength.”

Not to be outdone, Panasonic and Sharp are looking to win back consumers.

Sharp, which was on the brink of bankruptcy before being bought by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry last year, sees the recovery of its home appliance business as a prerequisite to making a full comeback.

It has announced plans to significantly expand its product lineup this fiscal year, increasing the number of 4K TV models by 45 percent and refrigerators by 30 percent from the previous year.

Panasonic, which recorded massive losses in fiscal 2011 and 2012 and has spent the following years restructuring, has cultivated a market in beauty appliances such as high-end hair dryers and skin-care products which it hopes to grow.

According to GfK Japan, sales of home appliances including TVs and other electronics products in 2016 shrank 1.5 percent from a year earlier to around ¥7 trillion due largely to sluggish sales of TVs and personal computers.

But demand was solid for appliances such as washing machines and air conditioners, the company said.

“Demand is expected to grow for relatively small appliances suited for single-person households,” a GfK Japan official said.