To reduce paperwork, BOJ eyes paying banks more for electronic treasury transactions

The Bank of Japan is considering raising fees paid to financial institutions that handle money paid to the government electronically by taxpayers and companies, sources said.

The change is aimed at promoting electronic payments, which would reduce the processing workload. The expected hike is seen starting as early as fiscal 2018, which starts in April 2018.

Financial institutions perform treasury operations on commission from the BOJ. The central bank pays a fee of ¥27 to ¥84 per electronic payment, depending on the total volume a bank handles.

Also under consideration is an extra fee of dozens of yen per transaction if the volume of electronic payments increases.

Banks have seen a decrease in the paper-based processing of tax and other payments to the government. But the total number of such payments across the industry exceeded 50 million in fiscal 2015.

The paperwork for the payments adds to the workload for both commercial lenders and the BOJ, keeping management and delivery costs high.

The BOJ raised the same fees 1.5-fold in April 2006.