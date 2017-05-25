DP unveils resolution on female Imperial family members being able to establish branches

Japan’s main opposition force, the Democratic Party, on Wednesday released its draft of a Diet resolution to be attached to a bill for Emperor Akihito’s abdication, ahead of parliamentary deliberations on the bill.

The draft resolution urges the government to consider allowing female members of the Imperial family to establish branches of the family, so that they maintain their Imperial status after getting married, amid the family’s falling membership.

The DP showed the draft to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at a meeting of their leaders in the House of Representatives’ Committee on Rules and Administration.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, DP lawmaker Kenta Izumi stressed that the request for a study of the proposed Imperial family branch system was a “consensus” of the Diet. “We see this part as indispensable,” Izumi said.

The LDP and the DP are working to reach an accord on the planned resolution by this weekend, before starting Diet deliberations on the abdication bill.

The draft resolution urges the government to conduct a study on the branch family system as soon as after the abdication bill’s enactment and to submit a study report to the Diet within a year.

The DP draft also calls for the abdication legislation, which will apply to the current Emperor only, to be enforced as soon as possible, considering his age.

The government submitted the legislation to the Diet last week.