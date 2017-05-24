Parties divided on Tsukiji relocation issue in Tokyo Assembly poll

Major political parties remain divided over how to tackle the stalled relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale market in Tokyo as they prepare for the upcoming metropolitan assembly election early this summer, a poll showed Wednesday.

Gov. Yuriko Koike is seeking to secure a majority for her political group, Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), and allies in the election on July 2 for the 127-seat assembly. There were a total of 228 candidates running as of Sunday, according to a Kyodo News tally.

The fate of the aging market, known for its fish trading, has become a major issue since Koike, a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who became Tokyo governor in August last year, put the relocation on hold due to concerns about soil and air pollution at the new site in the Toyosu area.

Tomin First did not weigh in whether the Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward should be transferred to the Toyosu district in Koto Ward, also in Tokyo, as Koike has not yet clarified her stance on it. The group only said it “will make a comprehensive judgment and respect the governor’s decision.”

The Liberal Democratic Party, the largest group in the metropolitan assembly, pledged to relocate the market to Toyosu quickly. The LDP pits itself against Koike on various policy issues.

Komeito, which allies itself with Tomin First in the election, also pledged an early market relocation to Toyosu.

The Democratic Party vowed to shift the market to Toyosu after additional measures to address contamination are taken, while the Japanese Communist Party is calling for the plan to be scrapped and the existing market to be renovated.

JCP leader Kazuo Shii on Tuesday criticized Tomin First, saying, “It is irresponsible for a political party not to take up the biggest issue of the metropolitan election in its campaign pledges.”

Tomin First, which currently has five seats in the assembly, has to date endorsed 45 candidates for the July poll and plans to add more by June 1.

It also plans to support candidates from Komeito and former DP members who are now independents to secure a majority in the 127-seat assembly.

The LDP plans to field 60 candidates. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the party’s leader, is planning to deliver campaign speeches in key electoral districts.

As for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the LDP placed priority on accelerating the preparations, while other parties stressed the need to reduce the ballooning costs. Tomin First, which is seeking drastic reform of the metropolitan government, pledged transparency on how money will be spent.

All of the major parties pledged to adopt an ordinance banning in principle smoking in public places and some restaurants ahead of the Olympics to combat secondhand smoke.

Komeito, the JCP and the Democratic Party also identified child-raising support as a policy priority.