Dollar bounces back above ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading

The dollar bounced back above ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, following a hawkish remark by the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.94-94, up from ¥111.20-20 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1175-1176, down from $1.1252-1254, and at ¥125.10-10, down from ¥125.12-15.

The dollar attracted purchases after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Tuesday called for two more interest rate increases this year, traders said.

A downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service of China’s sovereign debt rating, as well as profit-taking and selling on a rally, weighed on the dollar somewhat, the traders said.

But the greenback was supported by firmer U.S. and Japanese stock prices and higher U.S. long-term interest rates, according to the traders.

The dollar briefly rose above ¥112 in late trading after failing in attempts to cross the line earlier in the day, the traders also said.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its policy-setting meeting May 2-3.

If the minutes reinforce expectations for a faster pace of interest rate increases, the dollar could stabilize at levels above ¥112, a currency market broker said.