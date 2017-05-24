In message to North Korea, U.S. military shows off massive surveillance drone

In what is likely a warning to nuclear-armed North Korea, the U.S. military on Wednesday showed off to media its Global Hawk surveillance drone, which is temporarily deployed to its Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo.

The massive drone, with a wingspan of about 40 meters and a length of about 15 meters, can fly for long durations at altitudes higher than manned aircraft.

The main focus of the deployment is believed to be to collect surveillance data on the North’s nuclear- and missile-related facilities as well Chinese military activity in the Western Pacific.

The aircraft is one of five Global Hawks sent to Yokota from their home base in Guam to avoid the harsh summer typhoon season that annually hits the Pacific island.

The drones are scheduled to operate out of Yokota until the end of October.

In 2014 and 2015, Global Hawks were temporarily deployed at the U.S. military’s Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture for similar reasons.

The Global Hawk deployment in Japan, closer than Guam to the Korean Peninsula, makes it easier for the U.S. military to collect intelligence in the area.

The drones can send real-time images, including those captured by infrared radar equipment, from altitudes of over 15,000 meters.

Remotely controlled from the U.S. mainland, they can fly for up to 36 hours, though they are not equipped for attack missions.

Just after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the U.S. military used a Global Hawk to monitor damage at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the aftermath of the atomic disaster there.

Japan’s Defense Ministry has plans to introduce Global Hawks starting from fiscal 2019, with three units slatted to be deployed at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Misawa base.