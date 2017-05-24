Japanese woman on PKO mission in Africa died of malaria last June, U.N. announces

A Japanese civilian official on a U.N. peacekeeping operation mission in the Central African Republic died last June after contracting malaria, United Nations officials said Tuesday.

Miho Hirose is the first Japanese woman to die while on peacekeeping duty, according to the United Nations, which was to hold a memorial ceremony Wednesday in New York for the 117 PKO personnel who died last year.

Hirose was working in the western city of Bouar in the Central African Republic as a regional administrative officer after joining a U.N. mission in the country in July 2015, a colleague said.

She had returned to Japan on vacation when she died of malaria on June 10. Her previous duties had taken her to Mali, Eritrea, Senegal, Sudan, Afghanistan and East Timor, according to the colleague.

The United Nations has released only limited information about Hirose at the request of her family.

So far, a total of five Japanese men have died on PKO missions, including U.N. volunteer Atsuhito Nakata and civilian police officer Haruyuki Takata, who were killed in 1993 in Cambodia.

Among other victims, Yutaka Akino, a civil affairs officer in Tajikistan, was killed by an Islamic extremist group in 1998.