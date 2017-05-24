Six media firms, led by TBS, to start joint online video service

Six major media firms, including Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, said they will jointly establish a new company in July to offer paid online video services.

The new company, announced Tuesday, will offer dramas, economic news and other content starting in April next year. It will create exclusive programs and spinoffs of popular programs as well.

TBS Holdings will become the largest shareholder of the new company, Premium Platform Japan, with a 31.5 percent stake. An official from TBS Holdings will become the new company’s president.

The five other partners in the joint venture are newspaper publisher Nikkei, TV Tokyo Holdings, satellite television broadcaster Wowow and advertising agencies Dentsu and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners.

Nikkei will be the second-biggest shareholder with 16.6 percent, while TV Tokyo and Wowow will hold14.9 percent each.

The new company’s content will also include programs compatible with the 4K ultra-high-definition television format. The service will utilize cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Prices have yet to be decided. Part of the service will become available as early as this fall.

While online video services are gaining popularity in recent years along with the ubiquity of smartphones and tablets, Premium Platform Japan will likely face tough competition from providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

As for online video services currently provided by some of the partners, they will be available for the time being. They will make decisions on how they will treat the existing services before the new company starts its own services.

For instance, major TV broadcasters including TBS and TV Tokyo are running an online video service called TVer, which enables users to watch programs for free after they have aired.