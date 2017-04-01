JTB set to launch 11-seat luxury tour bus service

Travel agency JTB Corp. is putting an 11-seat luxury tour bus into service this month that it says will offer comfort similar to first-class plane cabins.

The company says the luxury ride, specially modified from a 45-seat bus, features leather-covered seats that recline deeper than conventional seats and have viewing screens for TV and DVDs.

On April 10, JTB will start marketing a commemorative package tour of eastern Japan and Hokkaido priced at ¥1.5 million ($13,500) per person. The participants in the 12-day tour in September will also be taken to Nikko Toshogu, an ornate shrine in Tochigi Prefecture that is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A tour around western Japan is also being prepared for November, it said.