Let’s discuss children with disabilities in schools

KYODO

A 36-year-old man with physical disabilities has been working to help schools understand that children with special needs should be allowed to attend regular classes if they wish to do so.

Takashi Ono, who has cerebral palsy, can hardly move his body or speak. Yet he is capable of communicating his thoughts by writing messages with his index finger on the palm of a caretaker’s hand.

Born and raised in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, Ono was enrolled at neighborhood elementary and junior high schools along with other children from the community.

“I sat in the front row, the closest seat to the teacher, and my classmates came and talked to me whenever class ended,” Ono said. “What I needed was just a bit of thoughtfulness, like what they showed to me. I treasure the experience with those neighborhood peers and that is why I can still be connected with them.”

But his life changed dramatically after he entered a high school for the disabled, where he was perceived as having serious intellectual disabilities.

“The classes there were taught as though they were for kindergarteners, and I had basically no chance to learn,” Ono said.

In December 2006, the U.N. General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which specifies they should not be excluded from the general educational system. The convention constitutes a basis of the concept of inclusive education.

Japan ratified the convention in line with the Constitution’s Article 26, which states that all people should have the right to an equal education.

Until several years ago, children diagnosed with serious disabilities during a preschool health checkup and evaluation process were sent to special schools.

“Some people with disabilities may choose to attend special classes, but what’s important is that each of us has the freedom to choose,” Ono said.

Jumpei Ota, 26, who also has cerebral palsy, has been promoting inclusive education by drawing lessons from the systems used in other countries.

Ota, who attended special schools, said he had to give up on his dream of going to university because he could not receive sufficient education.

Six years ago, he learned in a seminar for people with disabilities that there are no special schools in Italy. Ota, who communicates by pointing to characters on a hiragana chart, found that Italy provides inclusive education in every phase from nursery school to university and that educational programs are prepared to fit an individual’s ability.

“Every child has the right to have an education — give us a decent one,” Ota said.

First published in The Japan Times on August 4.

Warm up

One-minute chat about classrooms.

Game

Collect words related to education, e.g., school, student, pen.

New words

1) peer: mate, e.g., “She is feeling left out by her peers.”

2) ratify: sign, e.g., “The country will ratify the treaty.”

3) diagnose: to distinguish an illness, e.g., “He was diagnosed with a tumor.”

Guess the headline

D_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ awareness campaigner calls on Japan to accept incl_ _ _ _ _ classrooms

Questions

1) How has education for children with special needs been in Japan?

2) What does the U.N. convention stipulate?

3) How is the situation for people with disabilities in Italy different from Japan?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Were there children with special needs in your classroom?

2) What do you think about inclusive classrooms?

3)What can be done to improve the situation?

Reference

身体的な不自由をサポートするために、日本では特別学級や特別学校が設けられてきましたが、特別視することがその後の進学などに向けた平等なチャンスを奪っていることもあるようです。あらゆる子供たちが同じクラスの中で共に学び、成長していく教育の場を作るために何が必要なのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆で話し合ってみましょう。