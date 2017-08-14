Introducing the usage of two adverbs いちおう and とりあえず

Hōkokusho-wa ichiō yoku kakete-imashita. (This report of yours was generally well-written.)

Situation 1: At the office, Section Chief Okubo calls his staff member Ms. Gray to review the report she wrote.

大久保： 報告書、一応よく書けていたよ。ただ、この部分の説明が、まだちょっと足りないな。

グレイ： はい、わかりました。では、さっそく書き足して 再提出します。

Ōkubo: Hōkokusho, ichiō yoku kakete-ita-yo. Tada, kono bubun-no setsumei-ga, mada chotto tarinai-na.

Gurei: Hai, wakarimashita. Dewa, sassoku kaki-tashite sai-teishutsu-shimasu.

Okubo: The report was generally well-written, except the explanation for this part here is still insufficient.

Gray: I see. OK, I’ll expand that part and hand it in again.

Today we’ll introduce the usage of two adverbs 一応(いちおう) and とりあえず, both of which expresses something getting a temporary/makeshift/provisional/tentative treatment.一応 also connotes that something is not perfect but acceptable, as in Mr. Okubo’s 一応よく書(か)けていた (It was generally well-written). Examples: 一応終(お)わったので、見(み)ていただけますか (I’ve pretty much finished so could you please check it?); じゃあ、一応 チェックしようか (OK, I’ll take a look).

Situation 2: Mr. and Mrs. Shiba are at home. Mrs. Shiba finds their baby, Jun, in trouble.

妻： 大変！ じゅんが、何かのどに詰まらせてる！

夫： 早く救急車を呼んで。とりあえず、その間にぼくが吐き出させてみるから。

Tsuma: Taihen! Jun-ga, nanika nodo-ni tsumarasete-ru!

Otto: Hayaku kyūkyūsha-o yonde. Toriaezu sono aida-ni boku-ga hakidasasete-miru-kara.

Wife: Oh, no! Jun’s got something stuck in his throat!

Husband: Quick, call an ambulance. In the meantime I’ll see if I can make him spit it out.

とりあえず also expresses tentativeness, but has a stronger feeling of urgency, as in the husband’s remark above. Another example: とりあえず、お母(かあ)さんだけには、このことを知(し)らせておいたほうがいいよ (You should at least let your mother know about this). Unlike 一応, とりあえず has the noun-modifying form とりあえずの. Example: とりあえずの答(こた)えでは満足(まんぞく)していただけないでしょうが (I doubt you’d be satisfied with a tentative answer, but …).

Bonus Dialogue: Mr. Sere and his girlfriend, Yuri, are on a date and talking about his transfer.

ゆり： この間(あいだ)の転勤(てんきん)の話(はなし)、 あれからどうなったの？

セレ： ああ、一応(いちおう)断(ことわ)ったよ。

ゆり： 一応？ 「絶対(ぜったい)ノー」って言(い)わなかったの？ じゃあ、やっぱり転勤の可能性(かのう せい)はあるのよね？

セレ： うん、まあ…。

ゆり： セレ、ほんとは、自分(じぶん)の国(くに)に転勤したいんでしょ？ 最近(さいきん)、日本のおみやげを買(か)い集(あつ)めているじゃない？

セレ： 来週(らいしゅう)のヨーロッパ出張(しゅっちょう)のとき、とりあえず、ちょっと帰国(きこく)して、 母(はは)の様子(ようす)を見(み)てこようと思(おも)っているだけだよ。

ゆり： いったん帰国したら、もう戻(もど)ってきたくなくなるよ。

セレ： そんなこと、ないよ。日本には、ぼくの大切(たいせつ)なゆりがいるんだから、絶対、戻ってくる。 信(しん)じて。

ゆり： じゃあ…とりあえずはセレを信じてあげるか。

セレ： ゆり、「とりあえず」なんて言わないで、ぼくをちゃんと信じてよ。

Yuri: What happened to that talk of your transfer?

Sere: Well, I declined for now.

Yuri: For now? Didn’t you say “No, never”? That means there’s still a possibility of a transfer, doesn’t it?

Sere: Well, yeah …

Yuri: Sere, you actually do want to be transferred to your home country, don’t you? I’ve noticed you buying a lot of Japanese souvenirs recently.

Sere: I’m just thinking of going back home for a bit during my business trip to Europe next week to see how Mom is, that’s all.

Yuri: Once you go back home, you won’t want to return.

Sere: No, that won’t happen. I have my dearest Yuri here in Japan, I’ll definitely come back. Believe me.

Yuri: Well … all right. I’ll believe you for the time being, Sere.

Sere: Yuri, don’t say “for the time being.” Just believe me.