Organic ingredients create healthy options

Following renovations, the recently reopened Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo on the Hotel Continental Fuchu’s first floor is now offering a dinner buffet with 100 percent organic and pesticide-free vegetables, eggs and chicken from Aomori Prefecture’s Tohoku Bokujo.

Tohoku Bokujo is a ranch where dozens of pesticide-free vegetable farms and fields for free-range chickens and thoroughbred horses are spread over 90 hectares of land.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and, in addition to a breakfast buffet and lunch sets, guests can also enjoy an evening buffet that boasts more than 30 carefully prepared dishes, highlighting the delicious, natural tastes of the high-quality vegetables and herbs of the ranch.

The dinner buffet, which is available for 100 minutes between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., is ¥2,480 for adults, ¥1,900 for those over 65 years old, ¥1,500 for elementary school children and ¥700 for children under 6 years old. An all-you-can-drink option is available for an additional ¥1,500, while a soft drink bar that includes coffee, tea, juice and wild herb tea, is available for ¥300. .

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo is located inside Hotel Continental Fuchu, three minutes from Fuchu Station. For more information, call 042-333-7115 or visit www.hotel-continental.co.jp/tohoku_lp/index.html.

See the city’s magic with fine food, Champagne

Through Aug. 31, the award-winning Conrad Tokyo is offering the Magic Hour free-flow plan at its China Blue restaurant.

While enjoying the plan, guests can take in the beautiful green scenery of nearby Hamarikyu Gardens and the splendor of Tokyo Bay with elegant Champagne and Chinese tapas during the “Magic Hour,” which runs from late afternoon until the early evening. The plan is available only on weekdays for 90 minutes between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For drinks, guests can enjoy unlimited Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne, beer, red and white wine and soft drinks such as Hong Kong black vinegar with soda, oolong tea, orange juice and many others. For Chinese tapas, a variety of seafood specialties using abalone and shrimp are on offer.

The Magic Hour plan offers a luxurious evening with delicious modern Chinese tapas and drinks at a chic restaurant with great views. Priced at ¥13,000 per person (tax and service charge included).

The Conrad Tokyo is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station, or seven minutes from Shinbashi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-6388-8000.

Enjoy craft beer and hearty fare on Tokyo Bay

Through Oct. 22, The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is offering a free-flowing craft beer plan at its Craft Beer Garden on the second floor. Guests can enjoy the fresh air and beautiful views while drinking on the luxurious beer garden terrace.

The two-hour plan includes an all-you-can drink and food menu. Lunch time is available every day from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., while dinner is from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. On Saturdays, there are two seatings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The plan is ¥3,500 for drinks only, and ¥5,500 with food and drinks. The drink menu includes six different kinds of draft craft beer such as Coedo and Blue Moon, highballs, red and white wine and soft drinks. The food menu includes barbecued pork with coriander, black sesame fried chicken, french fries with sweet chili mayonnaise, and mussels steamed in white wine. There are other a la carte menus available on the menu.

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is directly connected to Daiba Station, or 10 minutes from Tokyo Teleport Station and a free shuttle bus is available. For more information, call 03-5500-5500 or visit http://hiltonodaiba.jp/.