Kagoikes arrested over alleged Moritomo Gakuen subsidy fraud

Sample newspaper article

大阪地検特捜部は７月31日、国の補助金をだまし取ったとして詐欺の疑いで、学校法人「森友学園」（大阪市）の前理事長の籠池泰典 容疑者（64）と妻諄子容疑者（60）を逮捕 した。籠池容疑者はこれまで不正への関与を否定しており、関係者によると、2人は黙秘 する方針という。この日は27日に続き、2度目の出頭要請だった。

学園を巡っては2月、大阪府豊中市で開校を予定した小学校の用地となった国有地が、 8億円余り値引きされ売却された問題が発覚。名誉校長に一時就いた安倍昭恵首相夫人の 意向が影響した疑惑が国会で追及された。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

大阪地検特捜部 (おおさかちけんとくそうぶ） the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s special investigation unit

7月31日 (しちがつさんじゅういちにち) July 31

国 (くに) nation

補助金 (ほじょきん) subsidy

だまし取った (だましとった) defrauded

詐欺の疑い (さぎのうたがい) allegation of fraud

学校法人 (がっこうほうじん) incorporated school

森友学園 (もりともがくえん)

Moritomo Gakuen

大阪市 (おおさかし) Osaka city

前理事長 (ぜんりじちょう) former chief

籠池泰典 (かごいけやすのり) Yasunori Kagoike

容疑者 (ようぎしゃ) suspect

妻 (つま) wife

諄子 (じゅんこ) Junko

逮捕 (たいほ) arrest

不正 (ふせい) fraud

関与 (かんよ) involvement

否定 (ひてい) deny

関係者 (かんけいしゃ) those involved

2人 (ふたり) two people

黙秘 (もくひ) keeping silent

方針 (ほうしん) tactics, policy

〜に続き (〜につづき) continuing from 〜

2度目 (にどめ) second time

出頭要請 (しゅっとうようせい) request to make an appearance

巡って (めぐって) concerning

大阪府豊中市 (おおさかふとよなかし)

Toyonaka city, Osaka Prefecture

開校 (かいこう）open a school

予定 (よてい) plan

小学校 (しょうがっこう) elementary school

用地 (ようち) property

国有地 (こくゆうち) state-owned land

8億円余り (はちおくえんあまり) more than ¥800 million

値引き (ねびき) discount

売却 (ばいきゃく) sold

問題 (もんだい) issue

発覚 (はっかく) reveal

名誉校長 (めいよこうちょう) honorary principal

一時 (いちじ) once

就いた (ついた) took the post

安倍昭恵首相夫人 (あべあきえしゅしょうふじん)

first lady Akie Abe

意向 (いこう) intention

影響 (えいきょう) effect, affect

疑惑 (ぎわく) suspicion

国会 (こっかい) Diet

追及 (ついきゅう) question

Quick questions

1) 関係者によると、籠池夫妻はどのように取り調べに対してどう対応するとされていますか。

2) 森友学園が大阪府豊中市に開校を予定していたのはどんな学校ですか。

3) この学校の名誉校長だったことがある人物は誰ですか。

4) 小学校の用地となった国有地はいくら値引きされましたか。

Translation

The Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s special investigation unit on July 31 arrested Yasunori Kagoike, 64, former chief of Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka, and his wife, Junko, 60, for allegedly defrauding the central government of public subsidies.

Suspect Kagoike has so far denied any wrongdoing and, according to sources close to the case, the Kagoikes plan to remain silent. This was the second time they had been asked to appear for questioning, the first being on July 27.

Kagoike drew attention for securing a huge discount on a parcel of state-owned land in Osaka Prefecture where he wanted to build an elementary school.

Moritomo Gakuen was found in February to have acquired a parcel of state-owned land to build an elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, at a discount of over ¥800 million.

Allegations that first lady Akie Abe, once the school’s honorary principle, had influenced the decision led to scrutiny in the Diet.

Answers

1) How will the Kagoikes proceed with the investigation, according to sources?

黙秘する。 They plan to keep silent.

2) What kind of school had Moritomo Gakuen planned to open in Toyonaka, Osaka?

小学校。 An elementary school.

3) Who has served as an honorary principal of this school?

安倍昭恵首相夫人。 First lady Akie Abe.

4) How much was the discount for the state-owned land for the elementary school?

8億円余り。

More than ¥800 million.