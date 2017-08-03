Champagne evening offers welcome respite

The Champagne Bar on the third floor of the ANA InterContinental Tokyo is currently offering a Champagne Social, in which guests can choose from three exclusive free-flow plans with a choice of the chef’s Elegant Creations tapas menu to enjoy a luxurious evening.

For two hours between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, guests can enjoy an unlimited flow of Champagne, including Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Krug, as well as Champagne cocktails, beer and wine. The three plans, served with a choice of tapas, include “Bronze,” with two types of Champagne for ¥5,950, “Silver,” with three types of Champagne for ¥6,950, and “Gold,” with five types of Champagne for ¥12,800. Tax and 13 percent service charge excluded. Guests can choose from one of the three Elegant Creations menus. Each menu includes three plates of tapas such as a foie gras terrine or a snow crab and broccoli charlotte. The menu is subject to change according to ingredient availability.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information, call 03-3505-1111.

Shaved ice offers perfect summer cool-down

Through Sept. 30, the Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka’s All Day Dining Remone restaurant is serving three new types of delicious shaved ice with exceptional fruit flavors.

The three types include melon and vanilla flavored shaved ice paired with sparkling wine sorbet (limited to 20 servings a day for ¥2,000), soft-serve strawberry ice cream with berry sauce (¥1,600) and mango shaved ice topped with coconut-flavored foam (¥1,600). In the first item, shaved ice is carefully adorned with tasty bites of fruit, creating an excellent harmony between the fruit and sparkling wine. The second is made with strawberry-flavored shaved ice with soft-serve ice cream inside, with a raspberry sorbet topping. The tartness of the berry mix offsets the sweetness of the shaved ice, creating an exquisite balance in the dessert. The third one unifies the mango-flavored shaved ice and coconut foam topping with tasty fruit bits and mango sorbet.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is directly connected to Nakanoshima Station. For more information, call 06-6448-1121 or visit www.rihga.co.jp/osaka.

Enjoying excellent views of iconic Tokyo Tower

The Tokyo Prince Hotel, which reopened its Garden Pool this summer after a two-year hiatus following the hotel’s renovation, is offering an accommodation plan focused on the iconic Tokyo Tower through Sept. 18.

The plan, which is ideal for sharing on social networking services, includes a one-night stay at a room with a view of Tokyo Tower, free use of the pool with a fantastic view of Tokyo Tower, bar time with hors-d’oeuvres and a glass of Champagne at the Cafe & Bar Tower View Terrace, as well as breakfast and free use of the Club Lounge on the first floor. The plan is priced at ¥18,300 per person for a room for two. Tax and service charge included.

Additionally, the pool can be used until Sept. 18 for ¥8,000 for adults (¥12,000 on weekends and holidays), or ¥4,000 for hotel guests (deck chair and towel included).

The Tokyo Prince Hotel is one minute from Onarimon Station or seven minutes from Daimon Station. For more information, call 03- 3432-1111 or visit www.princehotels.co.jp/tokyo/.