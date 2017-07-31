Japanese treat themselves on annual eel-eating day

Sample newspaper article

「土用の丑の日」を迎えた7月25日、ウナギ料理を扱う飲食店では、かば焼きの香ばしい匂いが食欲を誘った。稚魚（シラスウナギ）の取引価格が下がったため、スーパーなどでは昨年よりもお手頃な値段で店頭に並び、 消費者にとってはうれしい夏となった。

大阪市生野区の「舟屋」では、串に刺した ウナギを職人が炭火でじっくりと焼き上げた。店主の山本憲男さん（50）によると、仕入れ値が安いため、弁当に入れるウナギを増量。通常より早い午前10時半の開店時には35人ほどの列に。

弁当を購入した大阪市の猪早嘉雄さん（72）は「普段なかなか手が届かない分、わが家では一大イベント」と話した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

土用の丑の日 (どようのうしのひ)

Day of the Ox

迎えた (むかえた) welcomed

料理 (りょうり) dish

扱う (あつかう) handle

飲食店 (いんしょくてん) eatery

かば焼き (かばやき) grilled eel

香ばしい匂い (こうばしいにおい) roasting smell

食欲を誘った (しょくよくをさそった)

stimulated (one’s) appetite

稚魚 (ちぎょ) fry (juvenile fish)

取引価格 (とりひきかかく) trading price

下がった (さがった) fell

昨年 (さくねん) last year

お手軽な値段 (おてがるなねだん)

affordable price

店頭に並び (てんとうにならび) hit the shops

消費者 (しょうひしゃ) consumer

夏 (なつ) summer

大阪市生野区 (おおさかしいくのく) Ikuno Ward in Osaka

舟屋 (ふなや) Funaya

串に刺した (くしにさした) be on a skewer

職人 (しょくにん) craftsman

炭火 (すみび) charcoal fire

焼き上げた (焼き上げた) grilled

店主 (てんしゅ) shopowner

山本憲男 (やまもとのりお) Norio Yamamoto

仕入れ値 (しいれね) purchase price

安い (やすい) cheap

弁当 (べんとう) boxed lunch

入れる (いれる) put inside

増量 (ぞうりょう) increase in quality

通常 (つうじょう) usually

早い (はやい) early

午前10時半 (ごぜんじゅうじはん) 10:30 a.m.

開店時 (かいてんじ) time of opening

列 (れつ) queue, line

購入 (こうにゅう) purchase

猪早嘉雄（いのはやよしお） Yoshio Inohaya

普段 (ふだん) normally

手が届かない (てがとどかない) cannot afford

分 (ぶん) such is the case that

わが家 (わがや) our home

一大 (いちだい) one big 〜

Quick questions

1) スーパーなどで昨年より安くうなぎが売られていたのはなぜですか。

2) 大阪の舟屋の店主によると店では何の量を増やしましたか。

3) 舟屋の開店時間について、記事から何が わかりますか。

4) 大阪市の 猪早嘉雄さんは飲食店で何を買いましたか？

Translation

July 25 marked a traditional eel-eating “Doyo no Ushi no Hi,” or the Day of the Ox, with the aroma of roasting at grilled-eel eateries whetting people’s appetites. Trading prices for juvenile eels (elvers) were lower this year, enabling supermarkets to sell at more affordable prices than last year and making it a delightful summer for consumers.

At Funaya, in Osaka’s Ikuno Ward, chefs slowly and thoroughly chargrilled eels on skewers. According to owner Norio Yamamoto, 50, due to its cheap cost, the restaurant could increase the amount of eel they put in their boxed lunches. By 10:30 a.m., the restaurant’s earlier-than-usual opening time, a line of about 35 people had already formed.

“Usually eel is beyond our budget, so it’s a big event for our family,” said Yoshio Inohaya, 72, from Osaka, who bought eel lunch boxes.

Answers

1) Why were eels sold cheaper than last year in supermarkets and other places?

稚魚の取引価格が下がったから。 Because the trading prices for juvenile eel were lower.

2) According to the owner, what did Osaka’s Funaya increase?

弁当に入れるウナギの量。 The amount of eel in their boxed lunches.

3) What do you know about Funaya’s opening time from the article?

いつもは午前10時半より遅く開店する。 It normally opens later than 10:30 a.m.

4) What did Mr. Yoshio Inohaya from Osaka buy at the restaurant?

弁当。

Boxed lunches.