Tokyo’s hotel bars a cut above when it comes to lunch

Some bars, it turns out, have split personalities. In the evening they are a place to relax with a drink and chat with friends. But a few transform in the day, taking on new atmospheres and giving entirely different impressions.

We speak, of course, of lunch spots. Many bars cultivate an atmosphere in which regular customers drop in at regular times — but some such establishments roll out a brighter, more accessible image to attract new clientele when it’s time for lunch. In contrast to most restaurants, which tend to be crowed and noisy around noon, bars offer a quiet, relaxing space.

The Imperial Hotel’s Old Imperial Bar, for example, offers a variety of midday delicacies. While it first opened its doors in 1970, its history reaches back quite a bit further. It was built using materials from the original (and now disassembled) Old Imperial Hotel, designed by renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The bar features a mural made from the original Oya stone employed by Wright as well as the old hotel’s terra-cotta walls. Wright’s designs are also reproduced in the layout of tables, chairs, lighting and more.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth, the bar is now offering The Wright Sandwich, a chilled roast beef and crab creation featuring two kinds of bread — white and caramel — arranged in Wright’s favorite check pattern. Priced at ¥2,380 including tax, the sandwich is served on a Wright-designed plate with pickles and sliced fruit.

The Hotel Okura Tokyo’s Orchid Bar, meanwhile, changes its lunch menu daily. Because the hotel’s main building is now under reconstruction, the bar moved to the 12th floor of the South Wing (annex), which boasts large windows that let in plenty of sunlight in the afternoon. Since guests have to use a special entrance on the first floor to take an elevator that leads to the bar, some may feel as if they are visiting some kind of luxury urban retreat.

The lunch menu at Orchid Bar offers rice bowl dishes, such as shrimp and vegetables with thick sauce or sweet and tender simmered pork over rice. Each one is complemented with soup and salad, all prepared by the chefs at Toh-Ka-Lin Chinese restaurant located next door. At ¥3,500 each, the rice bowl dishes are available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Okura’s Bar Highlander offers a tea service from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Scottish decor — chandelier lamps, tartan carpet and tables made from marching drums — provides an ideal atmosphere for a chat. The menu includes coffee, tea, soft drinks and many kinds of cakes. Guests can enjoy a cake and drink set menu for ¥1,700 including service charge.

The New Otani Tokyo’s Bar Capri offers a variety of belt-stretching meals for three hours from 1 p.m. The lunch menu includes an egg sandwich set (¥2,000), hamburger sandwich set (¥2,800), spaghetti Bolognese set (¥2,500) and a beef or shrimp curry set (¥2,700). All lunch sets include drinks, and guests can choose from coffee, earl gray, oolong tea and other soft drinks.

French expressionist Paul Aizpiri’s paintings are one of the highlights of the bar, which is located in the lobby of the hotel’s main building.

Some hotel bars open earlier on weekends and national holidays. Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel’s Bar Bellovisto offers food and drink service from 1:30 p.m., although there is no special lunch menu. Tea time service is available until 6 p.m., featuring a seasonally themed afternoon tea set at ¥3,800. Located on the 40th floor of the Cerulean Tower, the bar commands the spectacular Shinjuku skyline view from the counter seats and a salon area.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Sky Lounge Stellar Garden also offers tea time service on weekends and national holidays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy two kinds of menus — a French Toast Set with tea or coffee (¥,2,500 including tax) and a Value Sweets Set, a combination of specialty desserts and ice cream with tea or coffee (¥2,260 including tax). Located on the 33rd floor of the Park Tower, the lounge offers expansive views of the Tokyo area with The Tokyo Tower in the center.