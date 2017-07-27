Iconic restaurant offers halal menu

Japanese restaurant Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu is pleased to introduce a new Muslim-friendly menu.

Gonpachi, which has attracted many celebrities in the past, is especially known for hosting a meeting between former U.S. President George Bush and then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2002. It was also the model for an iconic fight scene in the Hollywood hit Kill Bill.

The restaurant would like to offer a place where anyone can enjoy a meal, regardless of customs or religious views. Muslim guests at the restaurant can rest assured that the meals, which include shrimp fishcakes, beef and chicken dishes, comply with their dietary requirements. A Muslim chef, adhering to halal tenets, prepares all the dishes with utmost care and consideration, while offering an explanation of the items served.

The halal course has 11 dishes, allowing guests to savor a variety of items such as salmon carpaccio, three types of tempura, spicy roasted mackerel, chicken, beef and seasonal vegetables and Japanese curry, as well as mochi rice cakes and soymilk ice cream with brown sugar syrup. The course can be enjoyed for ¥6,500 (tax included). Reservations are required seven days prior to the visit.

Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu is 10 minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, call 03-5771-0170 or access www.gonpachi.jp/nishiazabu.

A taste of Hokkaido in the heart of Tokyo

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is holding its ninth Hokkaido Fair through Sept. 30.

During the popular fair, guests can enjoy a variety of items made using seasonal and nutritious ingredients from Hokkaido such as seafood, vegetables and fruit such as pumpkin and melon. Unique dishes made with Hokkaido ingredients will be available in La Provence, Teppanyaki Takumi and Rainbow Bridge View Dining & Champagne Bar Manhattan. Additionally, Chef’s Live Kitchen will serve about 30 kinds of dishes including Hokkaido chicken and vegetable soup, salad, appetizers, pasta, meat and seafood dishes and dessert.

The restaurants’ creations will allow guests to experience Hokkaido’s refreshing cuisine without ever leaving Tokyo.

Prices vary depending on the restaurant and day (starting from ¥3,132 during the week for adults and ¥1,818 for children and from ¥3,325 during weekends for adults and ¥1,818 for children at Chef’s Live Kitchen).

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is adjacent to Takeshiba Station on the Yurikamome Line or eight minutes from Hamamatsucho Station. For more information, call 03-5404-2222.

Working toward inner and outer beauty

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is offering the Luxury Summer Beauty Spa Package through Aug. 31, combining body treatment at Joule Spa & Wellness with a lunch course at Cuisine[s] Michel Troisgros French restaurant.

The plan aims at achieving beauty inside and out — with a detoxification spa treatment and a healthy lunch — during the summer when appetite and physical strength wane under air-conditioning and too many cold drinks.

A 60-minute lymph drainage body treatment promotes blood circulation and lymphatic flow, relieving swelling and lethargy. Guests also have free access to the top-floor pool, as well as the fitness center. The light summer menu can be enjoyed at the two Michelin-starred French restaurant. Consisting mainly of vegetables, guests can enjoy the light and healthy dishes together with specialty smoothies and refreshing desserts. The spa treatment and lunch can be experienced on the same day or on separate days within a two-week period. Priced at ¥26,000 (tax and service charge included), the plan is available for guests 18 years old and over.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is connected to Tochomae Station and four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.