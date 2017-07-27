Call for essays on free trade

The Japan Foreign Trade Council, Inc. (JFTC) has started accepting entries for it’s 13th annual essay competition under the topic of “The Ideal Free Trade System: Tasks and Solutions.”

Founded in 1947, the JFTC is one of Japan’s most influential business associations.

Last year saw 189 essays from 53 countries, with the award winners hailing from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, the U.S. and Vietnam. There are no restrictions on age, nationality or occupation. Essays with unique ideas and recommendations are welcome from around the globe.

In addition to the Grand Prize, there are three Prizes for Excellence. The essay must be 2,000 to 4,000 words in English or 5,000 to 10,000 characters in Japanese and the submission deadline is Sept. 8.

The JFTC consists of the regular members of trading houses, as well as associate members of major manufacturers, financial institutions and others.

For further details and to submit an essay for the competition, please visit www.jftc.or.jp/english/discourse