Lemon No Baumkuchen: Not all that glitters is snack gold

Family Mart is putting forward some sophisticated sweets for the next few months. The chain recently debuted its new “Jewelry Sweets” line, which are premium items accented by shiny but edible flourishes. The line gets its own special area in the store (at least the one I went to) and an increased price, reflecting its implied luxury.

There are eight Jewelry Sweets options, ranging from a strawberry fruit tart to a pack of churros with chocolate dipping sauce. We opted for the Lemon No Baumkuchen, partially because of the shimmering yellow frosting atop the German cake. The offering (¥230 after tax) seemed to be something unique without looking like too much for a mid-afternoon snack.

As you might expect, there is no way this can live up to its billing (or price). The jewelry aspect comes via little reflective sweets that make it shine. But they don’t add anything to the taste, and the luxurious image vanishes once your fingers get extremely sticky. But it tastes pretty good overall, the lemon mixing well with the white chocolate and making for a refreshing option on a hot day. If you can swallow the price, it is a nice convenience store treat.