Sweet sensations cool summertime swelter

Through Aug. 31 Grand Hyatt Tokyo is pleased to be offering delicious summertime sweets.

Guests can enjoy a peaceful and refreshing time at four of the hotel’s dining and drinking spaces. The Keyakizaka restaurant offers Ishigakijima Island mango, frozen with nitrogen, at minus 196 degrees (¥1,550); the Oak Door steakhouse offers two new ice cream “hamburgers,” with a raspberry ice burger made of fresh strawberry and raspberry ice cream and a chocolate ice burger made of mango and Muscat grape ice cream, each finished with custard and whipped cream (¥2,200 each). The Oak Door Bar offers three types of milkshakes (two with alcohol and one without), including strawberry-banana with marshmallows and strawberry sauce (¥1,550), matcha with whisky, liqueur, soymilk, marshmallows, Pocky, brownie and cream (¥1,800), and acai with fresh strawberries, blueberries, fresh cream and cassis liqueur (¥2,000).

Additionally, at China Room, an exotic eight-layered Chinese parfait that includes fresh mango, pudding, almond jelly, granola and strawberry sauce jelly is available for ¥1,800.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, call 03-4333-1234 or visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com.

Enjoy the evening with tasty food and cold drinks

The Palace Hotel Tokyo offers an open-air Summer Terrace Gathering dinner plan to unwind in the summer breeze, while enjoying a hearty meal and free-flowing drinks exclusively on weekdays until Sept. 29 at the Grand Kitchen all-day dining restaurant on the hotel’s first floor.

Guests can choose a main dish from brochettes of pan-grilled prawns, Tandoori chicken, sausages, or roasted lamb and pineapple. The meal also includes such delectable dishes as roasted seasonal vegetables, seaweed and wasabi green salad, marinated salmon, chili con carne, pita bread, hummus and other delicious delights.

Drinks include wine, beer, highballs, gin and tonic, mojito, sangria, as well as a variety of soft drinks and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The two-hour dinner plan is available for groups of four or more for ¥7,000 per person. Reservations are required for the 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. seatings.

For an additional ¥1,500, a cup of coffee or tea and a liquor-flavored summer dessert mint granita with tropical fruit can be enjoyed. Free-flowing Laurent Perrier Brut L.P is available for an additional ¥5,000. All prices include tax and exclude service charge.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211 or visit www.palacehoteltokyo.com.

Fair serves up exotic tastes of Hawaii

The Asakusa View Hotel is holding its annual Hawaiian all-you-can-eat buffet from Aug. 10 to 15.

Dubbed Hawaiian Fair 2017, the buffet offers guests an opportunity to try a variety of Hawaiian dishes such as loco moco, poke and spareribs, together with some Japanese dishes, including tempura and sushi.

Additionally, guests can enjoy free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages, live Hawaiian music performed by a band from Hawaii, and a hula show every day.

The buffet is available for two hours from noon to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Internet reservations are available up to three days in advance. After that, diners should reserve via telephone.

Advance tickets for adults are priced ¥5,500 per person, while tickets on the day are ¥6,300; ¥2,600 for elementary school children, and ¥700 for children between 4 and 6 years old.

A non-alcohol all-you-can-drink plan without food is also available for ¥2,000 per person. All prices include tax and service charge.

The Asakusa View Hotel is directly connected to Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station and 10 minutes from Asakusa Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-3842-2127 or visit www.viewhotels.co.jp/asakusa.