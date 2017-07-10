Venomous fire ants found at Osaka port

Sample newspaper article
環境省は7月4日、大阪市住之江区の大阪南港で、強い毒を持つ南米原産のアリ「ヒアリ」が確認されたと発表した。国内でヒアリが 確認されたのは4例目。女王アリとみられる個体もあり、同省は繁殖の可能性を含め調査している。
国土交通省は4日、全国933港の港湾を管理する自治体などに対し、中国との航路がある場合には駆除対策を取るように要請した。
環境省によると、6月29日に中国・香港から住之江区内の倉庫に搬入されたコンテナから、毒を持つ「アカカミアリ」が確認され、コンテナが陸揚げされた大阪南港で緊急調査。周辺の地面で駆除したアリの死骸を調査した結果、ヒアリと確認された。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
環境省 (かんきょうしょう) Environment Ministry
7月4日 (しちがつよっか) July 4
大阪市住之江区 (おおさかしすみのえく）
Suminoe Ward in the city of Osaka
大阪南港 (おおさかなんこう) Osaka South Port
強い毒 (つよいどく) strong poison
南米原産 (なんべいげんさん) native to
South America
確認 (かくにん) confirm
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
国内 (こくない) within the country
4例目 (よんれいめ) fourth incident
女王 (じょうおう) queen
個体 (こたい) individual
同省 (どうしょう) aforementioned ministry
繁殖 (はんしょく) breeding
可能性 (かのうせい) possibility
調査 (ちょうさ) investigate
国土交通省 (こくどこうつうしょう)
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism Ministry
全国 (ぜんこく) nationwide
港 (こう) port
港湾 (こうわん) port and harbor
管理 (かんり) control
自治体 (じちたい) municipality
対し (たいし) against
中国 (ちゅうごく) China
航路 (こうろ) water route
場合 (ばあい) occasion
駆除対策 (くじょたいさく) extermination measure
取る (とる) take
要請 (ようせい) request
香港 (ほんこん) Hong Kong
倉庫 (そうこ) warehouse
搬入 (はんにゅう) carry in
陸揚げ (りくあげ) discharge
緊急調査 (きんきゅうちょうさ) emergency probe
周辺 (しゅうへん) surrounding area
地面 (じめん) ground
死骸 (しがい) dead body
結果 (けっか) result
Quick questions
1) 日本国内でヒアリが確認されたのは今回で何回目ですか。
2) 国土交通省は港湾を管理する自治体に何を要請しましたか。
3) ヒアリはどこの原産ですか。
4) 大阪南港でヒアリはどのようにして見つかりましたか。
Translation
Venomous fire ants, native to South America, have been found at Osaka South Port in the city’s Suminoe Ward, the Environment Ministry said July 4. It is the fourth case of fire ants being found in the country. Among the ants was what looked like a queen ant. The ministry is looking into the matter, including the possibility that they might have bred.
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on July 4 called for municipalities and others controlling the nation’s 933 ports to take extermination measures if they have shipment routes from China.
According to the Environment Ministry, venomous tropical fire ants were discovered in a container that was shipped from Hong Kong and carried into a warehouse in Suminoe Ward.
An emergency inspection took place at Osaka South Port, where the container was discharged, and an investigation into the dead ants on the grounds of the extermination site found that some of them were fire ants.
Answers
1) How many times have fire ants been found in Japan, including in this latest case?
4回。
Four times.
2) What did the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry ask municipalities controlling ports to do?
中国との航路がある場合は駆除対策を取ること。
To take extermination measures if they have shipping routes from China.
3) Where do fire ants originally come from?
南米。
South America.
4) How were fire ants found at Osaka South Port?
住之江区内の倉庫のコンテナから見つかった アカカミアリを駆除したあと、その周囲の地面を調査したところ、死骸の中にヒアリがいた。
After exterminating tropical fire ants found in a container in a warehouse in Suminoe Ward, they found fire ants among the dead ants.