Venomous fire ants found at Osaka port

Sample newspaper article

環境省は7月4日、大阪市住之江区の大阪南港で、強い毒を持つ南米原産のアリ「ヒアリ」が確認されたと発表した。国内でヒアリが 確認されたのは4例目。女王アリとみられる個体もあり、同省は繁殖の可能性を含め調査している。

国土交通省は4日、全国933港の港湾を管理する自治体などに対し、中国との航路がある場合には駆除対策を取るように要請した。

環境省によると、6月29日に中国・香港から住之江区内の倉庫に搬入されたコンテナから、毒を持つ「アカカミアリ」が確認され、コンテナが陸揚げされた大阪南港で緊急調査。周辺の地面で駆除したアリの死骸を調査した結果、ヒアリと確認された。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

環境省 (かんきょうしょう) Environment Ministry

7月4日 (しちがつよっか) July 4

大阪市住之江区 (おおさかしすみのえく）

Suminoe Ward in the city of Osaka

大阪南港 (おおさかなんこう) Osaka South Port

強い毒 (つよいどく) strong poison

南米原産 (なんべいげんさん) native to

South America

確認 (かくにん) confirm

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

国内 (こくない) within the country

4例目 (よんれいめ) fourth incident

女王 (じょうおう) queen

個体 (こたい) individual

同省 (どうしょう) aforementioned ministry

繁殖 (はんしょく) breeding

可能性 (かのうせい) possibility

調査 (ちょうさ) investigate

国土交通省 (こくどこうつうしょう)

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and

Tourism Ministry

全国 (ぜんこく) nationwide

港 (こう) port

港湾 (こうわん) port and harbor

管理 (かんり) control

自治体 (じちたい) municipality

対し (たいし) against

中国 (ちゅうごく) China

航路 (こうろ) water route

場合 (ばあい) occasion

駆除対策 (くじょたいさく) extermination measure

取る (とる) take

要請 (ようせい) request

香港 (ほんこん) Hong Kong

倉庫 (そうこ) warehouse

搬入 (はんにゅう) carry in

陸揚げ (りくあげ) discharge

緊急調査 (きんきゅうちょうさ) emergency probe

周辺 (しゅうへん) surrounding area

地面 (じめん) ground

死骸 (しがい) dead body

結果 (けっか) result

Quick questions

1) 日本国内でヒアリが確認されたのは今回で何回目ですか。

2) 国土交通省は港湾を管理する自治体に何を要請しましたか。

3) ヒアリはどこの原産ですか。

4) 大阪南港でヒアリはどのようにして見つかりましたか。

Translation

Venomous fire ants, native to South America, have been found at Osaka South Port in the city’s Suminoe Ward, the Environment Ministry said July 4. It is the fourth case of fire ants being found in the country. Among the ants was what looked like a queen ant. The ministry is looking into the matter, including the possibility that they might have bred.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on July 4 called for municipalities and others controlling the nation’s 933 ports to take extermination measures if they have shipment routes from China.

According to the Environment Ministry, venomous tropical fire ants were discovered in a container that was shipped from Hong Kong and carried into a warehouse in Suminoe Ward.

An emergency inspection took place at Osaka South Port, where the container was discharged, and an investigation into the dead ants on the grounds of the extermination site found that some of them were fire ants.

Answers

1) How many times have fire ants been found in Japan, including in this latest case?

4回。

Four times.

2) What did the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry ask municipalities controlling ports to do?

中国との航路がある場合は駆除対策を取ること。

To take extermination measures if they have shipping routes from China.

3) Where do fire ants originally come from?

南米。

South America.

4) How were fire ants found at Osaka South Port?

住之江区内の倉庫のコンテナから見つかった アカカミアリを駆除したあと、その周囲の地面を調査したところ、死骸の中にヒアリがいた。

After exterminating tropical fire ants found in a container in a warehouse in Suminoe Ward, they found fire ants among the dead ants.