Okinawa salt beef wasabi chips: For those who like heat in the summer

Sometimes, you have to stack as many signs of summer onto your product as possible. Snack producer Yamayoshi is celebrating the hotter months of the year with a special-edition potato chip tied to Japan’s southern islands. Their Okinawa salt wasabi beef offering hit store shelves at the start of last week and, as the name implies, adds a tropical twist to their signature spicy, beef-flavored chip. This limited-run creation (¥220) is only found in convenience stores, and is around for the next two months.

So what exactly does Okinawa salt add to the wasabi beef chip? Well, intensity, more or less. The regular Yamayoshi wasabi beef potato snack is a konbini standout because of the spice that each piece delivers, and this special-run summer version manages to up the feeling even more.

There’s nothing uniquely “Okinawan” about it, so don’t get too excited by the chance to have island flavor in your snacking routine. But it’s tasty, especially for those who like a blast of spicy heat. Though, I’m not sure how appealing that is in the middle of the humid summer.