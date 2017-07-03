Introducing the phrase Xがち

Tsukarete-iru-yō-ni miraregachi-na-no. (I tend to look tired.)

Situation 1: Mrs. Okubo’s mother visits her daughter for the first time in three months.

大久保夫人： いらっしゃい！ あらお母さん、ちょっと疲れてる？

母： 最近、顔のしわが増えて、疲れているように見られがちなのよ。いやね、こんなに元気なのに。

Ōkubo-fujin: Irasshai! Ara, okāsan, chotto tsukareteru?

Haha: Saikin, kao-no shiwa-ga fuete, tsukarete-iru-yō-ni miraregachi-na-no-yo. Iya-ne, konna-ni genki-na-noni.

Mrs. Okubo: Come on in, Mom! Oh, you’re looking a little tired, aren’t you?

Mother: Recently, with more wrinkles on my face, I do tend to look tired. It’s annoying. I feel so healthy!

Today we’ll introduce the phrase Xがち that expresses a tendency of X. がち is a suffix and X is usually a verb in pre-masu form (masu form without ます). Examples of verbs in pre-masu form: 見(み)る (to see) ⇒見がち; 忘(わす)れる (to forget) ⇒忘れがち; 遅(おく)れる (to be late) ⇒遅れがち; 休(やす)む (to be absent) ⇒ 休みがち. This Xがち phrase shows that X often happens regardless of the speaker’s will or even against it.

Situation 2: Mr. and Mrs. Shiba are at home talking about their little son Jun.

妻： じゅんがまた熱を出して、保育園を早退したの。 こんなに弱くて、将来どうなるのかしら。

夫： だんだんじょうぶになるから大丈夫だよ。ぼくも、小さい頃は病気がちだったらしいし。

Tsuma: Jun-ga mata netsu-o dashite, hoikuen-o sōtai-shita-no. Konna-ni yowakute, shōrai dō-naru-no-kashira.

Otto: Dandan jōbu-ni naru-kara daijōbu-dayo. Boku-mo, chiisai koro-wa byōki-gachi-datta-rashii-shi.

Wife: Jun was sent home early from nursery because he had a fever again. He’s so delicate, I worry about when he grows up.

Husband: Don’t worry. He’ll gradually get stronger. Apparently I was rather sickly as a child too.

In the phrase Xがち, X can also be a noun that expresses a state, though only in certain cases, as in 伏(ふ)し目(め)がち (with downcast eyes) or 黒(くろ)目がち (to have big black eyes), etc. Another example: 彼(かれ)は、遠慮(えんりょ)がちに、そっとドアを 開(あ)けた (He opened the door hesitantly and quietly).

Bonus Dialogue: Sere and his girlfriend, Yuri, are on a date.

ゆり： ねえ、セレ、最近(さいきん)ふさぎがちじゃない？

セレ： あ、気がついてた？ ちょっと考(かんが)えることがたくさんあって…。

ゆり： 仕事(しごと)のなやみ？

セレ： うーん…仕事とプライベートと両方(りょうほう)かな。

ゆり： プライベートなら、一人(ひとり)でなやまないで、私(わたし)に相談(そうだん)してくれてもいいんじゃない？

セレ： ごめん。実(じつ)は最近、母(はは)の状態(じょう たい)がよくなくて、家(いえ)にこもりがちになっているって、弟(おとうと)から連絡(れんらく)があったんだ。年齢(ねんれい)から来(く)るものらしいけど。

ゆり： 更年期(こうねんき)ってことかしら？

セレ： ぼくは長男(ちょうなん)だから、母のために国(くに)に帰(かえ)って、新(あたら)しいキャリアを作(つく)ったほうがいいのかなあ…って考えちゃって。でも、ゆりと結婚(けっこん)したら、つれて帰(かえ)るには、いろいろ問題(もんだい)があるし。

ゆり： ああ、まだ結婚してもいないのに、国際(こくさい) 結婚の問題に直面(ちょくめん)するなんて！ やっぱり国際結婚って、難(むずか)しいのかな。

Yuri: Sere, recently you’ve been looking depressed.

Sere: Oh, you’ve noticed? There’s a lot on my mind.

Yuri: Are you having trouble with work?

Sere: Well … it’s kind of both work and personal stuff.

Yuri: If it’s personal stuff, why don’t you talk to me instead of stressing yourself out?

Sere: Sorry. Well, my brother contacted me about our mom. Her condition hasn’t been very good lately and she tends to shut herself up at home. It’s apparently because of her age.

Yuri: You mean the menopause, don’t you?

Sere: I’m her eldest son and I’m wondering if I should go back home for Mom and start a new career. But if I marry you, Yuri, there would be all sorts of problems related to taking you over there.

Yuri: Gosh, we’re not even married yet, and we’re already facing the problems of an international marriage. I guess international marriages can be difficult.