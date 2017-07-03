Let’s discuss the Kake scandal

This week’s featured article

SPECIAL TO THE JAPAN TIMES

The ongoing scandal involving the private educational corporation Kake Gakuen hinges on whether or not Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indirectly pushed the Cabinet to approve a new veterinary department for Okayama University of Science, a school run by Kake, whose chairman, Kotaro Kake, is a close friend of Abe’s. Consequently, various media are investigating the actual need for another veterinary school. No Japanese institute of higher learning has opened one in 52 years, reportedly because, as with convenience stores and dentists, Japan already has too many animal doctors.

In a June 6 article, Tokyo Shimbun said that the “capacity” of the proposed veterinary department, which Kake plans to build in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, is 160 students per year. There are now 16 schools in Japan with veterinary programs, which produce a potential total of 930 graduates annually. Nihon University in Kanagawa Prefecture produces the most, up to 120 a year, so if the Imabari project goes ahead, it will be the biggest veterinary department in Japan.

Kake calls the department a future “international base of operations” for veterinary studies, especially with regard to preventing infectious diseases among livestock, an area in which Japan is still lacking. But experts interviewed by Tokyo Shimbun are skeptical of this claim. One professor who is helping Kake recruit faculty says there really aren’t enough qualified teachers to fulfill the company’s goals.

A June 8 article in the Asahi Shimbun reported that Japan already has 39,000 working veterinarians, 8,000 of whom entered the profession in the past 10 years. Meanwhile, the number of livestock in Japan has declined by about 10 percent during the same period.

The majority of veterinary school graduates go to big cities and get jobs at pet clinics. Kitasato University, which has a large veterinary program, reports that 69 percent of its 2016 graduating class went to work at animal hospitals, an aspect of the Kake issue that few people talk about, maybe because the number of pet dogs is decreasing.

Even if there is a demand for vets in the agricultural and pharmaceutical fields the government is talking about, most young people don’t become vets because they want to work with cattle, pigs or lab animals. They want to work with sick pets and make them well.

Without acknowledging that truth, any justification for creating a new veterinary department in Imabari sounds contrived.

First published in The Japan Times on June 17.

Warm up

One-minute chat about pets.

Game

Collect words related to animals, e.g., zoo, cute, wildlife.

New words

1) veterinary: related to medicine in animals, e.g., “My sister is studying veterinary science.”

2) livestock: farm animals, e.g., “They keep livestock at their farm.”

3) skeptical: suspicious, e.g., “I am skeptical about his ideas.”

4) justification: making something sound reasonable, e.g., “There’s no justification for the things he did.”

Guess the headline

Does J_ _ _ _ really need more

ve_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _s

Questions

1) In what area of veterinary studies is Japan short of expertise?

2) What is the current trend in terms of livestock numbers?

3) How many more veterinary graduates per year might Japan produce if Kake’s veterinary department opens?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What is your image of veterinarians?

2) Do you think Japan needs more veteri- narians?

3) What do you think about the Kake scandal?

Reference

加計学園の獣医学部新設に伴う問題は政権を揺るがすほどのスキャンダルとなっています。加計学園に限らず、獣医学部の新設を全国的に認めることで疑惑を払拭しようという動きもあるようですが、学部を全国で新設する ほどに獣医が足りていないのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。