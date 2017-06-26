Introducing two auxiliary verbs ‘ageru’ and ‘yaru’

Ja, boku-no-o misete-ageru-yo. (Here, you can look at mine.)

Situation 1: Mr. Sere and his girlfriend Yuri are talking in a museum.

ゆり： ねえ、さっき入り口でもらったパンフレット、 なくしちゃったの。

セレ： しょうがないなあ。じゃ、ぼくのを見せてあげるよ。

Yuri: Nē, sakki iriguchi-de moratta panfuretto, nakushichatta-no.

Sere: Shōganai-nā. Ja, boku-no-o misete-ageru-yo.

Yuri: Honey, I’ve lost the brochure they gave me at the entrance.

Sere: Oh, you’re helpless. Here, you can look at mine.

Continuing from last week, we’ll introduce the proper use of two auxiliary verbs, あげる and やる, that attach to verbs in te-form. When the speaker or someone else does something kind, verb (te-form) + あげる is used. Example: 子(こ)どもには できるだけ手作(てづく)りの料理(りょうり)を食(た)べさせてあげたいと思(おも)っています (I try to cook homemade dishes for my child as much as possible). But verb (te-form) + あげる often sounds pushy and gives the impression that the speaker is boasting about their kindness. Therefore, the expression isn’t normally used when doing something to one’s superior, or doing something that has to be done, such as business tasks. To one’s superior, お + verb (pre-masu form) します is adequate, as in, 駅(えき)までお送(おく)りします (Let me give you a ride to the station), instead of 駅まで送ってさしあげます. Verb (te-form) + あげる is mainly used when the person receiving the favor is an equal to the speaker and familiar, such as close friends or family members. Example: 彼女(かのじょ)は失恋(しつれん)したばかりだから、しばらくそっとしておいてあげよう (Let’s let her be for a while. She just suffered a broken heart). Lately, verb (te-form) + あげる is sometimes used for animals or plants, as in, この花(はな)は 日光(にっこう)がよく当(あ)たるところに植(う)えてあげてください (You should plat this flower where it will get lots of sun).

Situation 2: Mrs. Okubo tells her high school son Mitsuo to help his younger sister’s assignment, which requires her to learn about computers.

母： たか子の宿題を手伝ってあげて。光男はパソコンに詳しいでしょう？

光男： わかったよ。じゃ、手伝ってやるか。

Haha: Takako-no shukudai-o tetsudatte-agete. Mitsuo-wa pasokon-ni kuwashii-deshō?

Mitsuo: Wakatta-yo. Ja, tetsudatte-yaru-ka.

Mother: Why don’t you help Takako with her homework? You know a lot about computers, don’t you?

Mitsuo: OK. I’ll help her, then.

Verb (te-form) + やる is used in the same way as verb (te-form) + あげる by male speakers in casual conversation. The respondent or someone else who receives the favor is an equal or of a lower status than the speaker.

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Tamachi and Ms. Gray are chatting. Their colleague Mr. Mita cuts in their conversation.

三田： またダイエットの話(はなし)？

田町： 失礼(しつれい)ね。そんなこと言(い)うんだったら、教(おし)えてあげない。

三田： あっ、ごめん。謝(あやま)るから教えてよ。

グレイ： 実(じつ)はね、来月(らいげつ)から新(あたら)しい 研修生(けんしゅうせい)が入(はい)ってくるんだって。

三田： へえ。どんな人(ひと)？

田町： さっき、課長(かちょう)の資料(しりょう)がちらっと見(み)えたんだけど、若(わか)くてかわいい 女性(じょせい)みたいよ。三田さん、いろいろ指導(しどう)してあげるといいんじゃない？ まあ、 詳(くわ)しいことはまた今度(こんど)ね。

三田： ええっ、そんなこと言わないで。二人(ふたり)の 仕事(しごと)を手伝(てつだ)ってあげるから、もっと話(はな)してよ。

グレイ： わかった、わかった。じゃ、あとでね。

Mita: Are you talking about losing weight again?

Tamachi: How rude! If you’re going to talk like that, then we’re not telling you.

Mita: Oh, I’m sorry. I apologize. Do tell.

Gray: Well, I heard that a new staff member is coming to our section as a trainee next month.

Mita: Really? What kind of person?

Tamachi: I just had a quick glance at my boss’s files and it seems like she’s young and pretty. Mr. Mita, I’m sure you could give her a few tips. In any case, I’ll give you details some other time.

Mita: Eh? Not so fast. Here, let me help you with your work and we can talk some more.

Gray: OK, OK. We’ll tell you later, then.