Three former SMAP singers to leave talent agency in September

Sample newspaper article
ジャニーズ事務所は6月18日、昨年末に解散したアイドルグループ「SMAP」の元メンバー5人のうち、稲垣吾郎さん（43）と草なぎ剛さん（42）、香取慎吾さん（40）の3人との契約を期間満了となる9月8日で終了すると発表した。
元メンバーの木村拓哉さん（44）と中居正広さん（44）との契約は続けるという。
SMAPのメンバーをめぐっては、2016年1月に木村さんを除く4人が事務所からの独立を検討していることが判明し、同年12月末に グループは解散。4人のメンバーの去就が 注目されていた。
事務所によると、3人から申し入れを受け、マネジメント業務を終了する。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
事務所 (じむしょ) office
6月18日 (ろくがつじゅうはちにち) June 18
昨年末 (さくねんまつ) end of last year
解散 (かいさん) break up
元 (もと) former
5人 (ごにん) five people
稲垣吾郎 (いながきごろう) Goro Inagaki
草なぎ剛 (くさなぎつよし) Tsuyoshi Kusanagi
香取慎吾 (かとりしんご) Shingo Katori
契約 (けいやく) contract
期間満了 (きかんまんりょう) term expiring
終了 (しゅうりょう) end
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
木村拓哉 (きむらたくや) Takuya Kimura
中居正広 (なかいまさひろ) Masahiro Nakai
続ける (つづける) continue
除く (のぞく) exclude
独立 (どくりつ) go independent
検討 (けんとう) consider
判明 (はんめい) reveal
同年 (どうねん) same year
去就 (きょしゅう) attitude
注目 (ちゅうもく) draw attention
申し入れ (もうしいれ) request
受け (うけ) receive
業務 (ぎょうむ) operation
Questions
1) SMAP は何人組のグループでしたか。
2) SMAPが解散したのはいつですか。
3) 解散前にどんなことが明らかになりましたか。
4) 元メンバー3人の契約が終了するのはいつですか。
Translation
Johnny & Associates announced June 18 that three former members of the pop idol group SMAP, which broke up at the end of last year, will leave the talent agency on Sept. 8, when their contract terms expire. The three former members are Goro Inagaki, 43, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, 42, and Shingo Katori, 40. Former members Takuya Kimura, 44, and Masahiro Nakai, 44, will retain their contract, the agency said.
SMAP broke up at the end of December 2016, after it was revealed in January the same year that four of its members, apart from Kimura, were considering leaving the agency. The actions of the four members were attracting attention.
The agency said that it was ending its management operations after the trio made a request to the agency.
Answers
1) How many members were in SMAP?
5人。
Five members.
2) When did SMAP break up?
2016年12月末。
The end of December 2016.
3) What was revealed before the group’s breakup?
木村拓哉さん以外のメンバーが事務所からの独立を検討しているということ。
That members, with the exception of Takuya Kimura, were considering leaving their agency.
4) When will the three former members end their contract?
契約期間が満了となる9月8日。
Sept. 8, when their contracts expire.