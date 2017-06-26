Let’s discuss Yamanashi wineries

This week’s featured article

JIJI

In Yamanashi Prefecture, the top producer of wine made only from grapes grown in Japan, three cities have come together to create a plan for a wine resort.

The cities of Koshu, Fuefuki and Yamanashi, which together host some 60 wineries, are collaborating to promote the area as a resort where tourists can stay at ryokan (Japanese-style inns) with onsen (hot springs) while exploring wineries and other local attractions.

According to research by the prefecture, the three neighboring cities, which make up one of Japan’s biggest wine-producing regions, last year were visited by approximately 5.5 million tourists.

Of them, 70 percent only came on single-day trips. The prefecture views this as a possible opening for the cities to increase the number of overnight visitors by enticing people to stay longer.

Wineries took the first step in efforts to coax visitors to stay longer.

Koshu-based Marufuji Winery Co., which is celebrating its 127th year in business, renovated a kominka (traditional Japanese house) and opened it as a guesthouse in March.

The guesthouse offers a serene atmosphere where people can savor the taste of wines while learning about their background.

Michihiro Nakada, an official in the prefectural government’s tourism department, has been publicizing the prefecture’s wines for 25 years.

“As long as the wines sell, the beautiful landscape of the vineyard can be protected, which in turn will attract more visitors, creating a virtuous cycle,” he said, suggesting that some of the profits from wine sales should be plowed back into care for the wineries’ environment.

According to Nakada, if a tourist who buys a ¥2,000 bottle of wine stays for the night instead of making a day trip, an estimated ¥27,000 will be spent, including money for everything from accommodation to souvenirs.

One pressing problem, however, is securing quality wine grapes.

Backed by the washoku (Japanese cuisine) boom, the popularity of Japanese wine has soared in recent years, and people involved in the industry highlight a supply shortfall of the key ingredient.

Increasing production is especially important for Koshu grapes, used to make white wine, but it is difficult to boost production due to a shortage of farmers.

Nakada has suggested that wineries take the initiative.

First published in The Japan Times on June 17.

Warm up

One-minute chat about wines.

Game

Collect words related to resorts, e.g., hotel, vacation, relaxing.

New words

1) coax: to get someone to do something, e.g., “They coaxed everybody to join the party.”

2) virtuous: morally excellent, e.g., “That monk leads a virtuous life.”

3) plow: to spend, e.g., “He plows a lot of his money into stocks.”

4) soar: to rise or increase dramatically, e.g., “Sales soared after the product was shown on TV.”

Guess the headline

Y_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ aims to become center for

w_ _ _-based tourism

Questions

1) What new idea does the wine industry in Yamanashi Prefecture have?

2) According to one prefectural government official, what is an effective way to boost tourism?

3) How different in the estimated spending for a tourist making a day trip and staying overnight?

4) Why is it difficult for wineries in Yama-nashi to sustain wine supplies?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you drink wine? If so, have you tasted wine from Yamanashi?

2) Would you like to stay at a wine resort in Yamanashi?

3) What do you think is needed to boost the industry in Yamanashi?

Reference

輸入品が多いイメージのワインですが、国産ワインも盛り上げようとさまざまな試みが されているようです。

ワイン自体を味わうだけでなく、ワイナリーを訪ね、そこに滞在するという経験が気軽にできるのは国内のワイナリーならではかもしれません。

国産ワイン産業はこれからどう盛り上がっていくのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆で話し合ってみましょう。