Smartphones allow guests to stay connected

The Royal Park Hotel in Nihonbashi will start lending out smartphones — provided by handy Japan — to its guests for free, making the Royal Park Hotel the first hotel in Japan to offer such a service.

Starting July 1, the Royal Park Hotel will start providing free smartphones to all 419 of its guest rooms. Globally, over 600 hotels in 17 countries have implemented this practice.

Guests will be able to use the services that come with the smartphone, including the internet and free international calls. Additionally, guests may also access tourist information about nearby places of interest.

Furthermore, these handy smartphones allow guests to enjoy touring with peace of mind. Not only do the smartphones allow easy contact with each other, in case of emergency, the hotel can send urgent notifications to guests and keep them up to date with the latest information..

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information, call 03-3667-1111.

Bento offers Japanese cuisine samples

Through June 30, the Hilton Tokyo’s Junisoh Japanese restaurant is offering a Samurai Bento for those who want to get a taste of Japanese food of their choosing.

Aimed at foreign guests, the idea was born after hearing from clients, who confessed that even though they would like to try bento, their limited knowledge of Japanese cuisine left them confused when faced with the myriad kaiseki multicourse dining options. Clients said that this makes ordering Japanese food very difficult. In response, Junisoh created a way for customers to choose items for their own bento boxes from the a la carte menu. For example, guests can choose such dishes as chicken teriyaki, tempura and fish (sashimi, boiled or grilled).

Junisoh is located on the second floor of the Hilton Tokyo. Priced at ¥8,000 per person, the bento is available from 5:30 p.m., with the last order at 9:30 p.m.

The Hilton Tokyo is two minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station Exit C8, or 10 minutes from Shinjuku Station West Exit. For more information or reservations, call 03-3344-5111, or access www.tokyo.hilton.com.

Low-sugar treats offer sweet flavors

Through July 31, the Hyatt Regency is offering a Low-Sugar Sweets Plate created by its pastry and bakery executive chef Koichi Sato. This dessert will be offered at teatime at the hotel’s Caffe from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For ¥2,970, guests can enjoy orange-flavored sour cream mousse with vanilla ice cream and fruit, cheese souffle and other treats. The desserts are prepared using replacements for sugar and wheat flour, such as sweetener Rakanto S, wheat bran and soy flour. Thanks to Sato’s skill, the desserts are not only healthy, but also have smooth textures and exquisite flavor.

Guests can also enjoy another delicacy until the end of June — the Banana and Chocolate Afternoon Sweets Set (¥3,921). It offers a banana caramelise sable chocolate cake with warm chocolate sauce, as well as caramel and chocolate mousse and banana-hazelnut ice cream. Coffee or tea is included in both offers, and prices include tax and service charge.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is one minute from Tochomae Station, or four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.