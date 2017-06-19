Giant panda cub born in Tokyo zoo for 1st time since 2012

Sample newspaper article
上野動物園（東京都台東区）は６月12日、 飼育するジャイアントパンダの雌シンシン（11歳）が赤ちゃんを出産したと発表した。 上野動物園でのパンダ誕生は2012年以来5年ぶり。性別は不明で、動物園は「母子共に 健康」としている。
上野動物園によると、10日夕からシンシンがパンダ舎室内を落ち着きなく歩き回った ため、11日から24時間態勢で観察。12日 午前11時前に破水し、午前11時52分に 赤ちゃんが「ギャーギャー」と産声を上げた。
赤ちゃんの体重は映像などから平均に当たる150グラム程度とみられる。今後、母子の 状況を見定めながら、半年後をめどに公開を検討する。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
上野動物園 (うえのどうぶつえん)
Ueno Zoological Gardens
東京都台東区 (とうきょうとたいとうく)
Taito Ward in Tokyo
6月12日 (ろくがつじゅうににち) June 12
飼育する (しいくする) raise, keep
雌 (めす) female
11歳 (じゅういっさい) 11 years old
赤ちゃん (あかちゃん) baby
出産した (しゅっさんした) gave birth
発表した (はっぴょうした) announced
誕生 (たんじょう) birth
〜年以来 (ねんいらい) since year 〜
性別 (せいべつ) sex, gender
不明 (ふめい) unknown
母子共に (ぼしともに) both mother and child
健康 (けんこう) healthy
夕 (ゆうべ) evening
パンダ舎室内 (ぱんだしゃしつない) inside the panda cage
落ち着きなく (おちつきなく) restlessly
歩き回った (あるきまわった) walked around
24時間態勢 (にじゅうよじかんたいせい) around-the-clock
観察 (かんさつ) observe
午前11時前 (ごぜんじゅういちじまえ) before 11 a.m.
破水 (はすい) water broke
産声 (うぶごえ) first cry
上げた (あげた) raised
体重 (たいじゅう) weight
映像 (えいぞう) footage
平均 (へいきん) average
当たる (あたる) matches
150グラム程度 (ひゃくごじゅうぐらむていど） around 150 grams
今後 (こんご) from now on
状況 (じょうきょう) situation
見定めながら (みさだめながら) judging from its looks
半年後 (はんとしご) six months later
めど aim
公開 (こうかい) show
検討する (けんとうする) consider
Quick questions
1) 最後に上野動物園でパンダが誕生したのはいつですか。
2) シンシンはいつ、どんな出産の兆候を見せ始めましたか。
3) 赤ちゃんの体重はどのくらいですか。
4) 赤ちゃんはいつごろ公開される予定ですか。
Translation
The Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo’s Taito Ward announced June 12 that its 11-year-old female giant panda, Shin Shin, has given birth. It has been five years since the zoo celebrated the birth of a cub in 2012. Its sex remains unknown, but the zoo announced that “both mother and cub are in good health.”
According to Ueno Zoological Gardens, Shin Shin started moving restlessly inside her cage from the evening of June 10, and from July 11 the staff started monitoring her around the clock. Her water broke at 11 a.m. on July 12, followed by the cub’s first cry at 11:52 a.m.
From footage and other clues, the cub’s weight appeared to be around 150 grams, the average weight (of a panda cub). The zoo will continue to observe the mother and cub, and will consider putting the cub on display after six months.
Answers
1) When was the last time a panda was born at Ueno Zoo?
2012年。 In 2012.
2) When did Shin Shin start to show signs of giving birth and what were the signs?
10日夕からパンダ舎室内を落ち着きなく歩き始めた。 She began to walk around the panda cage restlessly from the evening of June 10.
3) How much does the baby weigh?
150グラムとみられる。 Presumably around 150 grams.
4) When will the baby appear in front of the public?
半年後をめどに公開予定。
They hope to show the baby to the public in six months’ time.