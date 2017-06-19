Giant panda cub born in Tokyo zoo for 1st time since 2012

Sample newspaper article

上野動物園（東京都台東区）は６月12日、 飼育するジャイアントパンダの雌シンシン（11歳）が赤ちゃんを出産したと発表した。 上野動物園でのパンダ誕生は2012年以来5年ぶり。性別は不明で、動物園は「母子共に 健康」としている。

上野動物園によると、10日夕からシンシンがパンダ舎室内を落ち着きなく歩き回った ため、11日から24時間態勢で観察。12日 午前11時前に破水し、午前11時52分に 赤ちゃんが「ギャーギャー」と産声を上げた。

赤ちゃんの体重は映像などから平均に当たる150グラム程度とみられる。今後、母子の 状況を見定めながら、半年後をめどに公開を検討する。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

上野動物園 (うえのどうぶつえん)

Ueno Zoological Gardens

東京都台東区 (とうきょうとたいとうく)

Taito Ward in Tokyo

6月12日 (ろくがつじゅうににち) June 12

飼育する (しいくする) raise, keep

雌 (めす) female

11歳 (じゅういっさい) 11 years old

赤ちゃん (あかちゃん) baby

出産した (しゅっさんした) gave birth

発表した (はっぴょうした) announced

誕生 (たんじょう) birth

〜年以来 (ねんいらい) since year 〜

性別 (せいべつ) sex, gender

不明 (ふめい) unknown

母子共に (ぼしともに) both mother and child

健康 (けんこう) healthy

夕 (ゆうべ) evening

パンダ舎室内 (ぱんだしゃしつない) inside the panda cage

落ち着きなく (おちつきなく) restlessly

歩き回った (あるきまわった) walked around

24時間態勢 (にじゅうよじかんたいせい) around-the-clock

観察 (かんさつ) observe

午前11時前 (ごぜんじゅういちじまえ) before 11 a.m.

破水 (はすい) water broke

産声 (うぶごえ) first cry

上げた (あげた) raised

体重 (たいじゅう) weight

映像 (えいぞう) footage

平均 (へいきん) average

当たる (あたる) matches

150グラム程度 (ひゃくごじゅうぐらむていど） around 150 grams

今後 (こんご) from now on

状況 (じょうきょう) situation

見定めながら (みさだめながら) judging from its looks

半年後 (はんとしご) six months later

めど aim

公開 (こうかい) show

検討する (けんとうする) consider

Quick questions

1) 最後に上野動物園でパンダが誕生したのはいつですか。

2) シンシンはいつ、どんな出産の兆候を見せ始めましたか。

3) 赤ちゃんの体重はどのくらいですか。

4) 赤ちゃんはいつごろ公開される予定ですか。

Translation

The Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo’s Taito Ward announced June 12 that its 11-year-old female giant panda, Shin Shin, has given birth. It has been five years since the zoo celebrated the birth of a cub in 2012. Its sex remains unknown, but the zoo announced that “both mother and cub are in good health.”

According to Ueno Zoological Gardens, Shin Shin started moving restlessly inside her cage from the evening of June 10, and from July 11 the staff started monitoring her around the clock. Her water broke at 11 a.m. on July 12, followed by the cub’s first cry at 11:52 a.m.

From footage and other clues, the cub’s weight appeared to be around 150 grams, the average weight (of a panda cub). The zoo will continue to observe the mother and cub, and will consider putting the cub on display after six months.

Answers

1) When was the last time a panda was born at Ueno Zoo?

2012年。 In 2012.

2) When did Shin Shin start to show signs of giving birth and what were the signs?

10日夕からパンダ舎室内を落ち着きなく歩き始めた。 She began to walk around the panda cage restlessly from the evening of June 10.

3) How much does the baby weigh?

150グラムとみられる。 Presumably around 150 grams.

4) When will the baby appear in front of the public?

半年後をめどに公開予定。

They hope to show the baby to the public in six months’ time.