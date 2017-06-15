Music-fueled Friday night

Every Friday night since May 19, The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho’s Sky Gallery Lounge Levita has been holding “Gallery Music Night Out,” offering a unique combination of lively music and marvelous city views.

Nine-meter-high windows in a generous space allow guests to take in the splendid glittering night view of the city together with music picked by world-famous DJs.

Weekly music lineups include “Exclusive Dance Tunes” (house and dance music), “Urban Hits Mixx” (mainly pop music from the U.S. charts),” and “All Black!!” (soul music from the 1930s to today). Held from 9 p.m. until midnight, there is a ¥2,000 music charge per person (tax included, service charge excluded, reservations not required) and guests must be over 20 years old.

Guests staying at the hotel are exempt from the music charge. While enjoying the night’s music, guests are welcome to choose from 12 different kinds of margarita cocktails (“Gallery Twist Margarita Style”) for ¥2,100 each that perfectly complement a summer night out (tax included, service charge excluded). The cocktails are available from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is directly connected to Nagatacho Station, or one minute from Akasaka Mitsuke Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3234-1111 or access www.princehotels.co.jp/kioicho.

Mother and daughter accommodation plan

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is offering an accommodation plan for mothers and daughters through July 14.

“Matching with Mama Pajama Stay” can be a perfect gift. It doesn’t have to be Mother’s Day to treat mom; it can just be a way to spend some time together before getting married or a way to express gratitude for all the years a mom was looking over her daughter.

Enjoying an overnight stay, having a delicious breakfast and unwinding during a relaxing spa treatment while wearing matching pajamas will surely offer an unforgettable time. Breakfast (which can be exchanged for lunch) can be enjoyed either in the room, delivered by room service, or in one of the three available restaurants: Tower Buffet, Garden Lounge or Kioi Nadaman.

The restaurants offer different kinds of Japanese and Western buffets with items such as brown rice omelets or a herb garden salad.

If the mother and daughter choose to spend some time in the Fortuna spa, they can take advantage of a 60-minute treatment that includes counseling, foot bath and foot scrub, as well as aromatherapy body treatments and facial treatments. Fortuna can be visited everyday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and reservations are required.

In addition to restaurants and the body care salon, the hotel offers an outdoor swimming pool, beautiful Japanese and rose gardens, a tea house, a shopping arcade with various shops and other facilities for mother and daughter to explore if they so desire.

Two sets of limited edition blue or pink striped pajamas with the hotel logo, prepared in collaboration with well-known clothing brand Gelato Pique, are presents for the mother and daughter to take home as mementos.

In addition to these, they will also be given a discount coupon for dinner in the hotel and a “passport” offering preferential treatment at the hotel’s facilities. There will also be a stamp rally for lunch tickets and a lottery for dinner tickets.

The fee is ¥21,000 per person for a standard room for two, or ¥32,000 per person for a standard room for two with a 60-minute spa treatment. Prices include accommodation, breakfast, pajamas, tax and service charge.

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is three minutes from Nagatacho or Akasaka-Mitsuke stations. For more details or reservations, call 03-3234-5678 or visit www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo.