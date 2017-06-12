Teen arrested for allegedly dropping girl, 5, from second floor

Sample newspaper article
広島県警三原署は6月6日、同県三原市の スポーツセンター2階から女児（5）を
投げ落とし殺害しようとしたとして、殺人未遂の疑いで三原市の中学3年の男子生徒（14）を逮捕した。
県警によると、女児は顎の骨を折る3週間のけが。2人は面識がなく、生徒は「女の子がまとわりついて腹が立った」と容疑を認めている。
センター関係者によると、生徒は現場で、 警察官に「大変なことをしてしまった。反省している」と話していたという。
逮捕容疑は5日夕、三原市のスポーツ センター「三原リージョンプラザ」で、女児を抱えて1階から吹き抜け玄関ホールの2階に運び、投げ落として殺害しようとした疑い。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
広島県警 (ひろしまけんけい) Hiroshima Prefectural Police
三原署 (みはらしょ） Mihara police station
6月6日 (ろくがつむいか) June 6
同県 (どうけん） same prefecture
三原市 (みはらし） city of Mihara
2階 (にかい) second floor
女児 (じょじ) girl
投げ落とし (なげおとし) throw down
殺害 (さつがい) murder
殺人未遂 (さつじんみすい) attempted murder
疑い (うたがい) allegation
中学3年 (ちゅうがくさんねん) third year of junior high school
男子生徒 (だんしせいと) male pupil
逮捕した (たいほした) arrested
顎 (あご) jaw
骨 (ほね) bone
折る (おる) brake
3週間 (さんしゅうかん) three weeks
けが injury
2人 (ふたり) two people
面識 (めんしき) acquaintanceship
女の子 (おんなのこ) girl
まとわりついて cling to
腹が立った (はらがたった) got angry
容疑 (ようぎ) charge
認めている (みとめている) admit
関係者 (かんけいしゃ) people involved
現場 (げんば) site
警察官 (けいさつかん) police officer
大変な (たいへんな) serious
反省 (はんせい) regret
話した (はなした) told
夕 (ゆうべ) evening
抱えて (かかえて) held
吹き抜け （ふきぬけ) atrium
玄関ホール (げんかんほーる) entrance hall
運び (はこび) carry
Quick questions
1) 中学生の男子生徒と5歳の女児は知り合いでしたか。
2) 投げ落とされた女児はその後どうなりましたか。
3) 男子生徒は容疑について何と言っていますか。
4) 事件が起きた場所はどこですか。
Translation
The Mihara police station of Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a third-year junior high school student from Mihara aged 14 on an attempted murder charge on June 6 after the boy allegedly dropped a 5-year-old girl from the second floor of a sports center in Mihara.
According to the prefectural police, the girl suffered a broken jaw requiring three weeks of treatment. The girl and boy were not acquainted. The schoolboy admitted to the charges, saying, “I got angry because the girl clung on to me.”
According to those at the sports center, the schoolboy told a police officer on site: “I have done something terrible. I regret it.”
The arrest on suspicion of attempted murder was made on the evening of June 5 at the Mihara Region Plaza, a sports center in Mihara, with the suspect accused of carrying the girl from the first floor to the second floor of steps overlooking the atrium-style entrance hall and dropping her in an attempt to kill her.
Answers
1) Did the junior high schoolboy and the 5-year-old girl know each other?
いいえ。2人は面識がなかった。 No, they weren’t acquainted.
2) What happened to the girl who was dropped?
顎の骨を折る3週間のけがをした。 She broke her jaw and the injury required three weeks of treatment.
3) What has the schoolboy said about the charge?
女の子がまとわりついて腹が立ったと言って 容疑を認めている。 He said he got angry because the girl clung on to him and he admits to the charges.
4) Where did the case take place?
広島県三原市のスポーツセンター「三原リージョンプラザ」。
The Mihara Region Plaza, a sports club in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture.