Teen arrested for allegedly dropping girl, 5, from second floor

広島県警三原署は6月6日、同県三原市の スポーツセンター2階から女児（5）を

投げ落とし殺害しようとしたとして、殺人未遂の疑いで三原市の中学3年の男子生徒（14）を逮捕した。

県警によると、女児は顎の骨を折る3週間のけが。2人は面識がなく、生徒は「女の子がまとわりついて腹が立った」と容疑を認めている。

センター関係者によると、生徒は現場で、 警察官に「大変なことをしてしまった。反省している」と話していたという。

逮捕容疑は5日夕、三原市のスポーツ センター「三原リージョンプラザ」で、女児を抱えて1階から吹き抜け玄関ホールの2階に運び、投げ落として殺害しようとした疑い。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

広島県警 (ひろしまけんけい) Hiroshima Prefectural Police

三原署 (みはらしょ） Mihara police station

6月6日 (ろくがつむいか) June 6

同県 (どうけん） same prefecture

三原市 (みはらし） city of Mihara

2階 (にかい) second floor

女児 (じょじ) girl

投げ落とし (なげおとし) throw down

殺害 (さつがい) murder

殺人未遂 (さつじんみすい) attempted murder

疑い (うたがい) allegation

中学3年 (ちゅうがくさんねん) third year of junior high school

男子生徒 (だんしせいと) male pupil

逮捕した (たいほした) arrested

顎 (あご) jaw

骨 (ほね) bone

折る (おる) brake

3週間 (さんしゅうかん) three weeks

けが injury

2人 (ふたり) two people

面識 (めんしき) acquaintanceship

女の子 (おんなのこ) girl

まとわりついて cling to

腹が立った (はらがたった) got angry

容疑 (ようぎ) charge

認めている (みとめている) admit

関係者 (かんけいしゃ) people involved

現場 (げんば) site

警察官 (けいさつかん) police officer

大変な (たいへんな) serious

反省 (はんせい) regret

話した (はなした) told

夕 (ゆうべ) evening

抱えて (かかえて) held

吹き抜け （ふきぬけ) atrium

玄関ホール (げんかんほーる) entrance hall

運び (はこび) carry

Quick questions

1) 中学生の男子生徒と5歳の女児は知り合いでしたか。

2) 投げ落とされた女児はその後どうなりましたか。

3) 男子生徒は容疑について何と言っていますか。

4) 事件が起きた場所はどこですか。

Translation

The Mihara police station of Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a third-year junior high school student from Mihara aged 14 on an attempted murder charge on June 6 after the boy allegedly dropped a 5-year-old girl from the second floor of a sports center in Mihara.

According to the prefectural police, the girl suffered a broken jaw requiring three weeks of treatment. The girl and boy were not acquainted. The schoolboy admitted to the charges, saying, “I got angry because the girl clung on to me.”

According to those at the sports center, the schoolboy told a police officer on site: “I have done something terrible. I regret it.”

The arrest on suspicion of attempted murder was made on the evening of June 5 at the Mihara Region Plaza, a sports center in Mihara, with the suspect accused of carrying the girl from the first floor to the second floor of steps overlooking the atrium-style entrance hall and dropping her in an attempt to kill her.

Answers

1) Did the junior high schoolboy and the 5-year-old girl know each other?

いいえ。2人は面識がなかった。 No, they weren’t acquainted.

2) What happened to the girl who was dropped?

顎の骨を折る3週間のけがをした。 She broke her jaw and the injury required three weeks of treatment.

3) What has the schoolboy said about the charge?

女の子がまとわりついて腹が立ったと言って 容疑を認めている。 He said he got angry because the girl clung on to him and he admits to the charges.

4) Where did the case take place?

広島県三原市のスポーツセンター「三原リージョンプラザ」。

The Mihara Region Plaza, a sports club in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture.