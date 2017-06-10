Frozen Mango drink: Somewhere between too sweet and just right

Lawson’s Machi Cafe brand is getting serious for the summer. Recently, they’ve introduced a new “caffeine-less ice coffee” alongside a “mega” ice coffee, covering all their bases when it comes to answering the question “How badly do you want to fidget today?” Their newest offering is a pair of sweet frozen beverages apt for warmer weather, one chocolate flavored and the other mango.

The latter seems more fitting for the summer months ahead. The beverage (¥295) features juice extracted from the Alphonso variety of mango, alongside chunks of the fruit throughout. It’s topped by an almond milk sauce and a gooey passion fruit sauce.

Like a lot of frozen beverages rolled out by convenience stores in 2017, this Frozen Mango drink falls somewhere between too sweet and just right (something that unfortunately can’t be said for its overpowering chocolate twin).

The mango pieces are warmed up slightly before going in the drink, offering a bit of warmth and a textural shift, while the passion fruit sauce stops the almond milk flavor from stealing the scene. Ultimately, it is a refreshing drink that, most importantly, is bound to keep consumers cool.