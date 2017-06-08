Champagne event celebrates bubbly

Moet Party Day Tokyo 2017 will be held on June 17 to allow people to enjoy Moet & Chandon Champagne throughout the day at two locations in Omotesando Hills: Commune 2nd and Wall & Wall. The Champagne celebration is held simultaneously in over 50 countries all over the world.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning and four “Moet moments” have been prepared to allow guests to enjoy Champagne (Moet Imperial, Rose Imperial, Ice Imperial, Ice Imperial Rose and Nectar Imperial Rose).

These moments are “Open the Day” at the beginning of the event; “Open the Sunset” dedicated to admiring the setting sun; “Open the Stars” in which guests will have a chance to feel like a celebrity and walk on the red carpet; and “Open the Night” when Champagne is popped to celebrate the end of the day. Each moment features a unique live performance.

Held under the slogan of “Share the magic of Champagne,” tickets start at ¥2,500 and prices increase depending on the ticket type.

For more information, visit https://moet.jp.

Age-defying’ treatments on offer at luxury spa

Beginning June 1, the award-winning Peninsula Spa has been offering two revolutionary “age-defying” skin care treatments by Switzerland’s Margy’s Monte Carlo.

The Peninsula Spa, which was named by Forbes Travel Guide as a Five-Star Spa three years in a row, is introducing the brand’s treatments and products for the first time in Japan, following in the footsteps of sister hotel The Peninsula Hong Kong.

The products, which contain collagen and hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E in conjunction with soy protein, were formulated by Margie Lombard, a well-known beauty expert and founder of Margy’s Monte Carlo, with the aim of creating the best quality products targeting the signs of aging.

The two treatments on offer are an 80-minute super-lift haute couture facial, priced between ¥33,000 and ¥41,000, depending on the day of the week, and the firming anti-aging facial (60 minutes) at ¥29,000 for the first-time treatment, and ¥36,000 after the second treatment. All prices include tax and service charge. Selected Margy’s Monte Carlo products can be purchased at the spa, allowing guests to continue the beauty-enhancing regimen at home.

The Peninsula Spa is on the sixth floor of The Peninsula Tokyo, connected to Hibiya Station or three minutes from Ginza and Yurakucho stations. For more information or reservations, call The Peninsula Spa at 03-6270-2299 or visit http://tokyo.peninsula.com/en.

Renovated rooms, lounge await guests

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Ritz Carlton Osaka is pleased to announce that the Club Lounge and all 292 guests rooms have been fully remodeled since undergoing a complete renovation that began in January.

The new style is a fusion of an 18th-century British aristocrat’s residence with an urban style, creating a unique experience for guests.

The arrangement of the Club Lounge, with its warmly lit open space finished in basic tones of orange, green and beige, curtains with botanical patterns and cozy furniture, creates a natural atmosphere.

Holding meetings at the hotel makes guests feel comfortable and relaxed as if they were ensconced in an top-class mansion, with traditional antique prints, marble floors and exquisite glass window panels by the entrance and the library. Imagine unwinding, holding a cocktail in one hand while sitting in the bar area in a cozy armchair and enjoying five-times-a-day presentations of light meals and drinks in the dining area. A new open kitchen was added during the renovations.

Superior rooms, filled with Georgian-style antique furniture and finished in shades of blue, warm gray and beige, create a peaceful atmosphere. Located on the 36th and 37th floors, two top-class suites — The Ritz Carlton Suites — have been renovated with a stylish urban feel, while retaining a traditional and sophisticated atmosphere.

The Ritz Carlton Osaka is seven minutes from Osaka Station. For more information, call 06-6343-7000 or visit www.ritz-carlton.co.jp.