Motor racing: Sato becomes first Japanese to win Indy 500

Sample newspaper article

世界三大レースの一つといわれる米国伝統の自動車レース、第101回インディアナポリス500マイルは５月28日、米インディアナポリスのインディアナポリス・モータースピード ウエーで決勝が行われ、元F1ドライバーの 佐藤琢磨（40）が日本人初優勝を果たした。

予選4番手の佐藤は自己最高の2列目から スタート。積極的にレースを進め、残り5周でトップに立ちゴールした。これまでの日本勢の最高順位は2003年に高木虎之介がマークした5位。

佐藤は10年からインディカー・シリーズに 参戦し、インディ500には今回が8度目の 出場。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

世界三大レース (せかいさんだいれーす) Triple Crown of Motorsport (World’s three major races)

一つ (ひとつ) one

米国 (べいこく) America

伝統 (でんとう) tradition

自動車 (じどうしゃ) car

第101回 (だいひゃくいっかい) the 101st

5月28日 (ごがつにじゅうはちにち) May 28

決勝 (けっしょう) final

行われ (おこなわれ) was held

元F1ドライバー (もとえふわんどらいばー) former Formula One driver

佐藤琢磨 (さとうたくま) Takuma Sato

日本人初優勝 (にほんじんはつゆうしょう) first Japanese win

果たした (はたした) accomplished

予選4番手 (よせんよんばんて) qualifying in fourth position

自己最高 (じこさいこう) personal best

2列目 (にれつめ) second row

積極的に (せっきょくてきに) aggressively

進め (すすめ) push forward

残り5周 (のこり ごしゅう) five laps remaining

立ち (たち) stood

日本勢 (にほんぜい) team of Japanese competitors

最高順位 (さいこうじゅんい) highest rank

2003年 (にせんさんねん) year 2003

高木虎之介 (たかぎとらのすけ) Toranosuke Takagi

5位 (ごい) fifth place

参戦 (さんせん) compete, take part

今回 (こんかい) this time

8度目 (はちどめ) eighth time

出場 (しゅつじょう) take part, appear

Quick questions

1) インディアナポリス 500マイルの決勝はどこで行われましたか。

2) 佐藤琢磨は決勝を何列目からスタートしましたか。

3) 佐藤琢磨の前にインディ500で最高順位を記録したのは日本人は誰で何位でしたか。

Translation

At the final of the 101st edition of the Indianapolis 500 — America’s storied motor racing event, known as part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport — on May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 40-year-old former Formula One driver Takuma Sato became the first Japanese to win the race.

Holding the fourth position in the qualifying session, Sato started in the second row, his personal best. He aggressively took up the race and was in lead position with five laps to go before finishing first. The previous best showing at the Indy 500 by a Japanese driver was Toranosuke Takagi’s fifth place in 2003.

Sato joined the IndyCar Series in 2010 and this was his eighth Indy 500 race.

Answers

1) Where did the Indianapolis 500 race take place?

米インディアナポリスのインディアナポリス・ モータースピードウェー。

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis in the U.S.

2) In which row did Takuma Sato start his final race?

2列目。

In the second row.

3) Which Japanese racer held the highest rank in the Indy 500 race prior to Takuma Sato and where did he place?

高木虎之介で、5位をマークした。

Toranosuke Takagi, with fifth place.