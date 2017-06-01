Dinner and drinks overlooking the city

Tribeks restaurant, located on the 20th floor of the Hotel Century Southern Tower, invites guests for a Summer Group Plan being held through Aug. 31.

Groups from three to 18 people can enjoy a large variety of food and drinks from the restaurant’s group offer. Chefs will prepare the main dishes for daily specials such as beef, pork, lamb or chicken, served with various side-dishes, including salads using fresh vegetables or green pea mousse. In addition to the food, guests will also be offered over 20 types of drinks to choose from, including beer, wine, cocktails, shochu distilled spirits or non-alcoholic sparkling wines. For two hours, guests can eat, drink and enjoy themselves.

The summer group dinner plan is a great way to relax with friends or colleagues after work. Dinner is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and is priced at ¥6,000 per person.

To add to the evening’s atmosphere, one need only look out the windows 100 meters above the ground to enjoy a night view of twinkling city lights.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station’s South Exit. For more information, call 03-5354-0111 or visit www.southerntower.co.jp .

Enjoying the fruits of summer

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, invites guests to taste a variety of delectable sweets prepared under a seasonal fruits theme at The Lobby Lounge that offers beautiful views of Tokyo.

Colorful desserts pleasantly cooled for summer afternoons will be served on the Summer Fruity Delights buffet. Available only on weekdays through Aug. 31, fruit desserts attract not only with their taste, but also with a beautiful appearance.

Included in the buffet are such desserts as mango pudding made from savory mango puree and fresh cream and topped with coconut and tapioca, and a glass dessert of melon and almond jelly, with layers of different types of melon and edible flower jelly. The fruit shortcake, a hotel original, is adorned with mango, pineapple, kiwi, strawberry, raspberry and blueberry. The buffet is available for ¥3,000 per person, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fruit tarts, including mango tarts (¥1,500), fig tarts (¥1,200) and berry tarts (¥900), are available between 10 a.m. and midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and days before holidays.

All prices exclude tax and a 15 percent service charge.

The Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is two minutes from Tokyo Station Nihonbashi Exit. For more information, call 03-6739-7888 or access http://www.shangri-la.com/jp/tokyo/shangrila.

Helping guests get into the spirit of ‘Premium Friday’

In the spirit of “Premium Friday,” the Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is offering until June 30, the Premium Friday Dinner Buffet at its All-Day Dining Kaza on the first floor, as well as a Premium Friday Special Package, a two-night stay starting from the last Friday of the month.

The chef’s specially prepared signature fried chicken is a guest favorite at the Premium Friday Dinner Buffet. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing evening drink thanks to five popular drinks that have been added to the free drink menu, including sparkling wine and locally brewed Kyoto sake. The buffet is ¥4,700 for adults, ¥2,350 for elementary school students and ¥1,200 for children between four and six.

After work, guests can also get an early start to their weekend thanks to the Premium Friday Special Package. As a bonus, shipping luggage to the hotel beforehand is free-of-charge. For dinner, guests can enjoy the Premium Friday Dinner Buffet on their first night. On the second day, they can take in the sights of Kyoto at their leisure thanks to an all-day tourist rail pass. Also included are two Western breakfasts, which can be enjoyed at the 360-degree revolving restaurant, complemented by a great view. Priced between ¥41,000 and ¥63,000 for two nights per person. Tax and service charge included.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is seven minutes from Kyoto Station. For more information and reservations, call 075-341-1121 or visit www.rihga.co.jp/kyoto.