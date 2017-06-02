Bubbly offers refreshing respite

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo will hold “Champagne Garden 2017” from July 21 to Sept. 30 at its rooftop Serenity Garden.

The garden offers an open-air space perfect for all kinds of parties and events ranging from wedding ceremonies to casual cocktails. This time around, the garden is offering a free-flowing Champagne plan.

Marking the fifth incarnation of the popular annual event, guests are given a free glass of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne to start the evening. Then, they are welcome to enjoy free-flowing beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as four different kinds of Champagne: Moet & Chandon, G.H. Mumm, Nicolas Feuillatte and Taittinger.

The drinks can be enjoyed together with a variety of hors d’oeuvres, miniature hamburgers and sandwiches. Priced at ¥9,000 (tax and service charge included), the 90-minute free-flow plan (seating is available for two hours) should be booked in advance (bookable from two persons). It is available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (last entrance at 6 p.m.) and limited to weekends and holidays in the month of September.

The plan is a perfect way to get away from the summer heat with a glass of Champagne in hand against a backdrop of verdant greenery. A stroll in the beautiful garden after the meal offers a memorable way to spend a summer evening. In the event of inclement weather, the location changes to the indoor Cafe Foresta on the third floor of the Plaza.

