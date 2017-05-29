Tokyo Skytree tallies fifth anniversary

Sample newspaper article

世界一高い電波塔として知られる東京都墨田区の東京スカイツリーが5月22日、開業から 5周年を迎え、記念のイベントに多くの人が駆け付けた。墨田区の花のツツジが植樹されたり、高さにちなんだ先着634人に5周年 記念のメモリアルチーフがプレゼントされたりして、会場はお祝いムードに包まれた。

商業施設「東京ソラマチ」を含む「東京スカイツリータウン」の広報事務局によると、開業から今年3月末までに、スカイツリーに約2600万人、タウン全体では約1億8千万人が来場した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

世界一 (せかいいち) world’s No. 1

高い (たかい) tall

電波塔 (でんぱとう) broadcasting tower

知られる (しられる) known

東京都墨田区 (とうきょうとすみだく) Sumida Ward in Tokyo

5月22日 (ごがつにじゅうににち） May 22

開業 （かいぎょう) opening

5周年 (ごしゅうねん) fifth anniversary

迎え (むかえ) welcomed, commemorated

記念 (きねん) commemoration

多くの (おおくの) many

人 (ひと) people

駆け付けた (かけつけた) came rushing

花 (はな) flower

ツツジ azalea

植樹 (しょくじゅ) plant trees

高さ (たかさ) height

ちなんだ associated with, related to

先着634人 (せんちゃくろっぴゃくさんじゅうよにん) the first 634 people to come

メモリアルチーフ memorial handkerchief

プレゼントされた given as a present

会場 (かいじょう) venue

お祝いムード (おいわいむーど) celebratory mood

包まれた (つつまれた) covered with

商業施設 (しょうぎょうしせつ) commercial complex

含む (ふくむ) including

広報事務局 (こうほうじむきょく) press office

今年3月末 (ことしさんがつまつ) end of March this year

約2600万人 (やくにせんろっぴゃくまんにん) about 26 million people

タウン全体 (たうんぜんたい) the whole town

約1億8千万人 (やくいちおくはっせんまんにん) about 180 million people

来場した (らいじょう) visited

Quick questions

1) 東京スカイツリーはどんな種類のタワー ですか。

2) 東京スカイツリーの高さは何メートルですか。

3) 記念イベントではどんなことが行われました か。

4) 今年の3月末までに東京スカイツリータウン全体で何人が訪れましたか。

Translation

Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, known as the world’s tallest broadcasting tower, celebrated its fifth anniversary, with many people flocking to an event marking the occasion.

The venue was filled with a celebratory mood, with azalea trees being planted — azalea is Sumida Ward’s symbolic flower — and 634 people, the same figure as the tower’s height in meters, receiving memorial handkerchieves to mark the fifth anniversary.

According to the press office of Tokyo Skytree Town, which includes the commercial complex Tokyo Solamachi, about 26 million people visited the Skytree between its opening and the end of March, with about 180 million having visited the “town” as a whole.

Answers

1) What sort of tower is Tokyo Skytree?

電波塔。 A broadcasting tower.

2) How high is the Tokyo Skytree?

634メートル。 Six hundred thirty four meters.

3) What took place at the commemorating event?

ツツジの植樹やメモリアルチーフのプレゼントなど。 Planting of azalea trees and giving out memorial handkerchieves.

4) How many people visited the Tokyo Skytree town?

約1億8千万人。

About 180 million people.