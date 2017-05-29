Introducing ‘konna’ ‘anna’ ‘sonna’

Konna kamigata-ni shite-hoshi-n-desu-kedo. (I’d like to get my hair done like this.)

Situation 1: Ms. Gray goes to a hairdresser’s and asks to have her hair done in the style of an image on her smartphone.

美容師： きょうはどのようにいたしましょうか？

グレイ： あの、こんな髪型にしてほしいんですけど。

Biyōshi: Kyō-wa dono yō-ni itashimashō-ka?

Gurei: Ano, konna kamigata-ni shite-hoshi-n-desu-kedo.

Hairdresser: How would you like your hair done today?

Gray: Well, I’d like a haircut like this.

Today we’ll introduce こんな/そんな/あんな, which come before a noun. こんな/そんな/あんな X (=noun) mean “such X,” “X like this/that” or “this/that kind of X,”and indicate that something resembles X in terms of appearance, condition, content or character. このような/そのような/あのような X are used in formal conversation or in written language. In general, こんな/このような X refer to what the speaker said, has or knows; while そんな/そのような X refer to what the listener said, has or knows; and あんな/あのような X refer to what both the speaker and the listener said, have or know. Examples: あんな頭(あたま)のいい人 (ひと)は見(み)たことがないよね (We’ve never seen such a smart person before, have we?); 「お給料(きゅうりょう)がよくて、残業(ざんぎょう)が少(すく)ない会社(かいしゃ)に入(はい)りたいな」 「そんな夢 (ゆめ)みたいな会社はないよ」(“I want to join a company that pays high wages but won’t make me do a lot of overtime.” “That kind of dream company doesn’t exist!”). When こんなに/そんなに/あんなに come before a verb, adjective or adverb, they indicate a degree or state, and mean “so” or “this/that.” Example: こんなにがんばっているのに、なかなかいい結果 (けっか)が出(で) ない (We’re trying so hard, but we can’t seem to get good results).

Situation 2: As Mrs. Okubo and her daughter Takako are walking down the street and see a big house.

たか子： ああ、いいなあ。私もいつかこんな家に住んでみたい。

母： あんな大きな家に住んでも、掃除が大変よ。

Takako: Aa, ii-nā. Watashi-mo itsuka konna ie-ni sunde-mitai.

Haha: Anna ōkina ie-ni sunde-mo, sōji-ga taihen-yo.

Takako: Oh, how nice! I want to live in a house like this someday.

Mother: If you lived in a house like that, you’d have a hard time keeping it clean.

こんな/そんな/あんな often imply a negative meaning, and when they are attached to abstract nouns such as こと, もの, はず, わけ, つもり, they usually express a negative judgement or feeling. Examples: そんなはず/わけがないよ (That’s just not possible); そんなつもりで言(い)ったんじゃない (That’s not what I meant); まあ、そんなものだ (Well, it happens). そんな! with an exclamation mark can be used as an interjection to express negative feelings, as with Ms. Gray’s remark in the Bonus Dialogue below.

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Tamachi and her colleague Ms. Gray are talking about Mr. Mita.

田町： この前(まえ)、三田(みた)さんに仕事(しごと)を 頼(たの)んだんだけど、ひどいの。私(わたし)は 頼んだ書類(しょるい)をまだ返(かえ)してもらって いないって言(い)ったんだけど、三田さんはそんな はずはないって、私のところを探(さが)すように言うのよ。

グレイ： ええっ、そんな。

田町： それで、私は絶対(ぜったい)にもらっていないって言ったら、怒(おこ)っちゃって。わたしはそんな つもりじゃなかったんだけど。

グレイ： そんな人(ひと)だと思(おも)わなかった。

田町： でも、そのあとすぐに謝(あやま)りに来(き)たの。 まだ自分(じぶん)のところにあったって。まあ、 すなおに過(あやま)ちを認(みと)めるのはいいんだけど、もっとしっかりしてほしいなあ。

グレイ： まあ、そんなものね。

Tamachi: A few days ago, I asked Mr. Mita to do a job. But he was terrible! When I told him that he hadn’t returned the document I asked him to work on, he told me off and said that that was impossible. He insisted I look for the document on my desk.

Gray: What? How could he?

Tamachi: So I told him I was pretty sure I hadn’t got the document back, and then he got angry. I didn’t mean to wind him up.

Gray: I never thought he was that sort of person.

Tamachi: But then right after, he came to apologize and said he still had the document. It’s good that he was honest enough to admit his mistakes, but I wish he’d be more sensible.

Gray: Well, that’s the way it goes, I guess.