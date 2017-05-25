A taste of summer on the French Riviera

Back by popular demand, The French Kitchen at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is hosting Soiree Blanche 2017, a series of luxurious summer events every Saturday from June 24 through Sept. 2.

Soiree Blanche, which originated in the 1970s in Saint-Tropez, a small Mediterranean resort town in southern France, is a summer event where guests dress all in white. Many celebrities at the time enjoyed their summers on the French Riviera. This summer, the hotel will reproduce the glitz and glamor of this period, adorning The French Kitchen’s airy terrace and bar in white to reflect Saint-Tropez’s exclusive ambience.

Guests can enjoy three hours (from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) of free-flowing beverages including Pommery Royal Blue Sky and Pommery Summertime Blanc de Blancs Champagne, together with food from the grill, homemade ice cream and lounge music.

Additionally, the restaurant has paired up with Fauchon to create original milk chocolate ganache and orange zest eclairs as well as Fauchon tea-flavored homemade ice cream. La Cigale, a lifestyle brand that brings together fashion, gastronomy and entertainment from the Provence region, helps recreate an atmosphere reminiscent of the south of France. The dress code is white; the state of mind is azure. At ¥12,000 per person (tax and service charge excluded), all seats should be booked in advance.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, call 03-4333-1234 or visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com .

Spain comes to the Kanto plain

“Fiesta de Espana” is underway at 10 Prince Hotels in the Tokyo area until June 30. With support from the Spanish Embassy, the hotels’ restaurants collaborate to invite guests into the Spanish world with various food offerings.

Under the theme “enjoying five meals a day,” which is customary for Spanish people, an array of different dishes are served at different locations. “Desayuno,” a light breakfast of coffee and three types of Spanish bread, is available at three Prince Hotel restaurants; “Merienda media Manana” awaits guests with a light meal before lunch, while “Comida,” the main meal of the day, offers sets and course menus. “Merienda,” the fourth meal before dinner offers diners at the Prince Park Tower Tokyo’s Brise Verte the “Degustacion” course for ¥14,000. “Cena” is the last stop of the day, offering dinner with alcohol, including unique creations such as the Spanish mojito or Earl Grey mojito (both ¥1,800) at the Top of Yokohama Bar Lounge at the Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel.

People can also experience Spanish culture through a traditional flamenco performance and a seminar on olive oil. On June 17, guests can taste and learn the history of olive oil at the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa for ¥6,500 per person. Doors open at noon (performance starts at 12:30 p.m.).

For more information, contact each hotel.

Enjoy summer drinks, spectacular views

The Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers is introducing its “Twinkle Night” free-flowing drink plan that is available on weekdays only from June 1 to Sept. 29 at the Bay View Sky Lounge on the 28th floor.

Included in the plan is a glass of Piper Heidsieck Brut Champagne, which was loved by French Queen Marie Antoinette and actress Marilyn Monroe alike. The Champagne has an elegant, fresh scent with hints of apple and a fruity, tangy finish.

Following the bubbly, guests can choose from 60 different original cocktails, wine and draft beer under the free-flowing plan.

Food that goes well with the drinks is available and includes cold hors d’oeuvres, a selection of cheese, pasta and a variety of other dishes, all freshly made and brought directly to the table. Whether for a get-together with colleagues or a ladies’ night out, guests can enjoy the night with a combination of great food and drinks, along with a beautiful night view of Yokohama Bay.

The plan is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (8:30 p.m. last order), and priced at ¥5,940 per person (includes one glass of Piper Heidsieck Brut), with tax excluded, service charge included.

The Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers is one minute from Yokohama Station. For more information, call 045-411-1111 or visit www.yokohamabay-sheraton.co.jp.