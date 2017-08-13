Exhibition shines a light on Fukasawa’s ‘ordinary’ designs

Naoto Fukasawa occupies a special place in Japanese design. One of the most celebrated product designers of our time, Fukasawa has worked tirelessly to create items that are “superordinary,” a term coined by Jasper Morrison to describe his work. Fukasawa has said in a number of interviews that he’s most happy when people tell him how futsū (ordinary) his designs are.

“Whenever I try too hard to express myself and communicate my ideas, it all turns lame,” he once told NHK in an interview. Fukasawa believes the design of a product doesn’t affect its surroundings but it does affect the product’s inherent mood. And the mood of a Fukasawa product is always set at normal — a state he has honed into an art form.

An exhibition of Fukasawa’s work titled “Ambient” is being shown at the Panasonic Shiodome Museum.

Fans will recognize designs such as the compact wall-mounted CD player first sold by Muji 20 years ago that operates when you pull its string. There’s also the “infobar,” his first cell phone design sold by AU in 2003, which arguably heralded the arrival of the smartphone a short time later. Then there’s the unobtrusive “deja vu stool,” first displayed at the Milan Furniture Fair in 2004. Apparently, the stools were so modest in appearance that visitors used to sit on them when resting during the exhibition. Unfortunately for fans, such behavior is prohibited in “Ambient.”

“Ambient” is on display at the Panasonic Shiodome Museum through Oct. 1.