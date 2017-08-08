‘Tadanori Shibamiya Retrospective Exhibition’

Aug. 5-Sept. 24

Tadanori Shibamiya (1938-2007) spent the last 25 years of his life living in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, though he graduated from Tokyo Gakugei University and taught at the Showa Gakuin Senior High School before he began focusing on his own art from 1970.

The Sakura City Museum of Art is commemorating 10 years since Shibamiya’s death with an exhibition of his oil paintings and watercolors. His works often used vivid colors, with landscapes depicting desolate scenery, mystical undertones and trees. Shibamiya is also known for his cover illustrations for the children’s education magazine Kiraya and the monthly Gekkan Pen. (Yukari Tanaka)

Sakura City Museum of Art; 210 Shinmachi, Sakura, Chiba. Keisei Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 043-485-7851; www.city.sakura.lg.jp/sakura/museum