‘The Botanical Illustrations of Kawahara Keiga: From the Collection of the Russian Academy of Sciences Library — Japan through the Eyes of Siebold’

Aug. 5-Sept. 24

Kawahara Keiga (1786-1860) was given permission to document local life for the Dutch trading house in Dejima, making him one of the few Japanese permitted to enter the Nagasaki island when it was the sole location of Japan’s trade with the West. He became an associate of Philipp Franz von Siebold, a doctor and natural historian, and produced numerous plant illustrations for him while also learning Western-style artistic techniques.

This exhibition focuses on 125 illustrated books, which feature Keiga’s work, from the Russian Academy of Sciences Library. (Yukari Tanaka)

Shimonoseki City Art Museum; 1-1 Higashimachi Chofu Kuromon, Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi. Chofu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 083-245-4131; www.city.shimonoseki.yamaguchi.jp/bijutsu