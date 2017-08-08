‘Hatanaka Kokyo Collection: Masterpieces of Old Indian Textiles’

Aug. 8-Sept. 24

Ever since the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama discovered the first sea route from Europe to India in 1498, India has exported all manner of textiles across the world. Japan at that time had not yet honed its own dyeing and patterning skills, which made the vivid colors of Indian textiles particularly attractive.

Cotton fabrics, decorated with hand drawings, prints or woven patterns, were frequently exported to Japan during the Edo Period (1603-1868) and highly sought after as wrapping cloths for tea ceremony sets. This exhibition showcases 150 works from the Indian textile collection of Kokyo Hatanaka, an artist who also specializes in Indian art. Also on display will be Hatanaka’s collection of Indian miniature paintings. (Yukari Tanaka)

