Pikotaro marries model Yasueda, vows to work harder

Comedian Pikotaro, best known for his hit song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” announced Friday he has tied the knot with model Hitomi Yasueda.

The 44-year-old, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, and Yasueda, 29, filed for marriage on Thursday, he said on his blog.

The two became acquainted through work and had been seeing each other since 2013, according to his office.

“I will work even harder at home and at work,” Kosaka said in a statement under another alias, Kosaka Daimao, purportedly Pikotaro’s producer.

Decked out in a leopard-print scarf and sunglasses, Kosaka gained fame as Pikotaro when his 45-second song, abbreviated “PPAP,” went viral in 2016. The song was subsequently recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.